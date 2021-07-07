Firefighters increase containment on Tumbleweed fire to 65%

Firefighters continued to build containment lines around the Tumbleweed Fire in Gorman Tuesday, holding the blaze to 1,000 acres, with 65% containment.

The fire first began around 1:30 p.m. Sunday on the southbound side of Interstate 5 off Gorman Post Road and quickly grew to 200 acres in about an hour, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Capt. Ron Haralson.

By Tuesday, forward progress had been stopped and there were no more active flames, Fire Department spokesman Henry Narvaez said.

The Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area remained under evacuation order Tuesday due to the nearby blaze, with plans to re-evaluate Wednesday, Narvaez added.

No structures were reportedly lost or damaged, and no further injuries were reported other than the minor injuries two firefighters received Sunday.