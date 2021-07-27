First responders called to report of a shooting off Wiley Canyon Road

First responders were called to a report of a shooting off of Wiley Canyon Road in Valencia on Tuesday morning, sending at least one person to the hospital.

Officials received the call at 7:29 a.m. on the 25400 block of Plaza Escovar in Valencia, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

“It was reported to us by (Sheriff’s Department) that somebody was shooting in the area,” said Fire Department Supervisor Melanie Flores.

When firefighters arrived, the scene had not yet been cleared and units on the scene were ordered to temporarily hold back until it was deemed safe to enter, according to Leslie Lua, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department.

Deputies respond to the 25400 block of Plaza Escovar in Valencia following a report of a shooting Tuesday morning. Bobby Block / The Signal.

At approximately 8 a.m., an ambulance and multiple Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department vehicles could be seen parked on the neighborhood street.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials later confirmed they responded to the scene for reports of shots fired, according to spokeswoman Deputy Natalie Arriaga.

One patient was transported to the hospital at 8:04 a.m. in unknown condition, Lua said.

The incident remained under investigation as of 8:45 a.m., Arriaga said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.