Grief counselors at Castaic High after student death

Grief counselors are at Castaic High School Wednesday after a 16-year-old student died in his home Tuesday.

“A student did unexpectedly pass away last night, and we have counselors at Castaic High School already that are available for grief counseling indefinitely … for students and staff,” said Dave Caldwell, public information officer with the William S. Hart Union High School District.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to Nathan Esparza’s Castaic home just after 5 p.m. for a reported cardiac arrest, according to supervisor Franklin Lopez.

Esparza was pronounced dead at the home, and his cause of death is pending investigation, according to L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani.

A GoFundMe has been created for Esparza’s family, where organizer Vanessa De La Rosa describes Esparza as a “sweet, caring, goofy young soul that left us too soon.”

“Today is a very sad day for many,” De La Rosa wrote in the GoFundMe. “A son, brother, grandson, nephew, teammate and friend has left us all behind with heavy hearts. … This unexpected and sudden loss is hard on all of us.”