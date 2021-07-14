Grief counselors at Castaic High after student death

SIGNAL FILE PHOTO: Students and parents walk through campus at Castaic High School's first Back to School Night Tuesday. Cory Rubin/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Grief counselors are at Castaic High School Wednesday after a 16-year-old student died in his home Tuesday.  

“A student did unexpectedly pass away last night, and we have counselors at Castaic High School already that are available for grief counseling indefinitely … for students and staff,” said Dave Caldwell, public information officer with the William S. Hart Union High School District.  

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to Nathan Esparza’s Castaic home just after 5 p.m. for a reported cardiac arrest, according to supervisor Franklin Lopez.  

Esparza was pronounced dead at the home, and his cause of death is pending investigation, according to L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani. 

GoFundMe has been created for Esparza’s family, where organizer Vanessa De La Rosa describes Esparza as a “sweet, caring, goofy young soul that left us too soon.”  

“Today is a very sad day for many,” De La Rosa wrote in the GoFundMe. “A son, brother, grandson, nephew, teammate and friend has left us all behind with heavy hearts. … This unexpected and sudden loss is hard on all of us.” 

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's been at the paper for more than two years now and has spent that time getting to know the Santa Clarita Valley, its residents and their unique stories. Have a story to share? Reach out to Emily at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS