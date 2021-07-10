Heat advisory warns of high temperatures; Flex Alert continues

A heat advisory will continue to remain in effect in the Santa Clarita Valley until 9 p.m. Sunday, July 11.

The National Weather Service advisory, which took effect early Saturday morning, noted temperatures are expected to reach as high as 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

NWS advised the public to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids, staying indoors in an air-conditioned room, staying out of the sun, and checking up on relatives and neighbors.

Additionally, the advisory also noted that “young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances” and that strenuous outdoor activity should be rescheduled to the early morning or evening.

The NWS reported the temperature being 96 degrees at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Several Santa Clarita locations act as cooling centers, according to Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s website.

Residents can cool off at the Old Town Newhall Library on Main Street, the JoAnn Darcy Library in Canyon Country and the Santa Clarita Public Library in Valencia, which are open from 1-5 p.m. On Sundays.

Statewide, California ISO, which oversees the state’s bulk electric power system, extended into Saturday an alert to conserve as much electricity as possible.

“A rapidly growing wildfire in Southern Oregon that is threatening transmission lines used to import energy to California, along with continued extreme heat throughout the state, are putting new stresses on the electric grid, making the need for strong conservation much more critical,” according to a press release issued Saturday by California ISO.

For a second consecutive day, Californians are being asked to conserve electricity between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. “to help keep the grid stable.”