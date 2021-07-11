Helicopter called in to assist hiker

A Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter was called in to assist a hiker experiencing a medical emergency at Vasquez Rocks Sunday.

The incident was reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Escondido Canyon Road in Agua Dulce, according to Fire Department Supervisor Miguel Ornelas.

“It’s a hiker having a medical emergency,” Ornelas said. “A copter pulled them out, but I’m not sure if they’re transporting them.”

Temperatures at Vasquez Rocks were in the high 90s Sunday afternoon, with a heat advisory in effect in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Los Angeles County Public Health officials advised the public to take extra precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses, such as drinking plenty of fluids and trying to limit physical activity to the morning or evenings, avoiding peak heat times.