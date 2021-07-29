Jason Gibbs | A Summer of Fun for Santa Clarita Residents

Every parent knows the feeling. The end of the school year arrives, and the whole family is excited to spend more time together during the summer months, with vacations and day trips creating lasting memories. But once you return home, a new reality sets in. What do we do now? How are we going to keep the kids entertained until they go back to school? For Santa Clarita residents, the answers to these questions are all around you.

If you are looking for a fun and free way to pass the time, head over to the George A. Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex on Centre Pointe Parkway. There you will find both the Santa Clarita Skate Park and the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita. Sports enthusiasts of all ages and abilities can learn something new or hone their skills each time they visit — and, best of all, both parks offer a great way to stay active and healthy!

When the temperature outside becomes too much to bear, take a family visit to The Cube on Smyth Drive. The Cube is the city’s ice and entertainment center and offers public skating sessions every day. With discounts for seniors (55+) and children younger than 3, as well as special rates on weekday mornings, public skate is the perfect way to cool off with family and friends in a relaxing setting. Kids interested in figure skating or hockey can also check out The Cube’s lineup of camps and clinics.

Back at the Sports Complex, you will find the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, which is now open for lap swim, recreational swim and other programming. Lap swimming at the Aquatic Center is available by reservation or during certain drop-in times. Residents can also reserve time at the Valencia Glen Pool, Santa Clarita Pool or Newhall Pool. To see a full list of available programming and learn how to reserve a time, visit santa-clarita.com/Aquatics.

The Santa Clarita Public Library has a variety of events and programs on its calendar this summer as well. Unlock a world of adventure by checking out a new book to read at home, then return to your local branch for workshops, games, crafts and much more.

It’s easy — and FREE — to register for a library card (if you don’t have one already), and doing so will not only allow you to access books and resources in person; you can also check out eBooks and audiobooks through the eLibrary. With branches in Canyon Country, Valencia and Old Town Newhall, you are just minutes away from exploring all the Santa Clarita Public Library has to offer.

In addition to a number of amusement parks, including Six Flags Magic Mountain, Southern California is also home to some of the best beaches — and beach weather — in the country. However, it can be a hassle to load up the car, drive to the beach, and find parking. Luckily, you can hop aboard the Summer Beach Bus and focus on a day of sunshine and relaxation instead.

The Summer Beach Bus is managed by Santa Clarita Transit and offers rides to Santa Monica on Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 5. For just $3 each way for children and adults and $1.50 each way for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, you can take a trip to the beach without worrying about traffic or paying for parking. Bring your beach chairs, cooler and surfboard, and let us do the driving! You can visit santaclaritatransit.com for more details on departure locations and times.

These are just a few of the opportunities to enjoy your time with family this summer. City events, including Concerts in the Park at Central Park, are also in full swing. Stay up to date on everything taking place in Santa Clarita by following the city on social media.

Councilman Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].