Man arrested on suspicion of transporting forged keys, DMT, ‘ghost gun’

Deputies with Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrested a man on suspicion of possessing a number of illegal items, including forged keys, a powerful hallucinogen and a “ghost gun” Wednesday.

The arrest stems from a traffic stop deputies conducted on the 22700 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“As they approached the car, they detected a strong odor of marijuana,” said Arriaga. “As the suspect was directed to exit the vehicle, deputies noticed a large baggie containing multiple pills protruding from one of his pockets, later confirmed to be oxycodone pills.”

During a search of the suspect, Arriaga said, deputies reported finding a firearm without a serial number, ammunition, mailbox keys, materials used to manufacture forged keys and materials used to manufacture “ghost guns.”

Ghost guns, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, are defined as “un-serialized privately made firearms that are increasingly being recovered at crime scenes across the country.”

From 2016 to 2020, more than 23,000 such weapons were reported to have been recovered by law enforcement from potential crime scenes — including in connection with 325 homicides or attempted homicides, according to the DOJ.

In addition to the ghost gun manufacturing materials, among other things, deputies reportedly found a “large mason jar containing a dark liquid substance used as a precursor to make dimenthyltryptamine (DMT).”

DMT is a hallucinogenic, psychedelic drug and when consumed as a concentrated recreational drug it can cause intense changes to the senses, leading to visual and auditory hallucinations.

The suspect was arrested on a number of charges and was also discovered to already being a convicted felon, according to Arriaga.