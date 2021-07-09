Memorial fund established for Brenda Encarnacion

Friends of Brenda Encarnacion’s family established a memorial GoFundMe page in honor of the 31-year-old Santa Clarita mother and wife, who died on Wednesday.

“Brenda Encarnacion touched the lives of so many of us. She loved out loud and laughed unapologetically,” reads the GoFundMe page set up in her family’s name. “She was a dreamer and a giver, and she made friends with everyone she met. With her husband, Mitchail, Brenda was raising their daughter, Evelyn, to be strong, to embrace the cultures she came from, and to be an avid reader like she was. Brenda was radiant and beautiful, inside and out. She will be missed beyond words. With heavy hearts, we remember the light she brought to our worlds.

“On behalf of Brenda, Mitchail, and Evie, their family, and friends, we ask for your support. Funds will be used toward Brenda’s memorial; any excess funds will be set aside for her daughter’s college fund.”

As of Friday, 165 donors had contributed approximately $24,000 in the first 17 hours of the online fundraiser.

Encarnacion was reportedly found near a vehicle after firefighters responded to a medical emergency call in the station parking lot on the 24300 block of Railroad Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Matheny.

She was pronounced dead on the scene, Matheny said on the day of the incident. The L.A. County Coroner’s Office and Sheriff’s Department are investigating.

Those wishing to donate may visit the fundraiser’s website at https://ca.gofundme.com/f/brenda-encarnacion-memorial-fund.