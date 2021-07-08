Phoenix Festival brings live theater to Newhall

The Phoenix Festival will celebrate the return of live theater performances in the Santa Clarita Valley. Four different groups — Bridgeway Theatre Company, Hope Theatre Arts, Liminal Space and the Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival — have come together to present seven events between July 17 and Aug. 15.

The shows will be held at The Main in Old Town Newhall

“We are thrilled to be in front of audiences again,” says David Stears, executive director for Santa Clarita Shakespeare. “Even more exciting is the group of different theater companies coming together to create this year’s summer theater festival.”

The festival includes free Shakespeare performances, a musical, a world premiere of an original work, a family piece, a spoken word event and a contemporary play.

On July 17, as part of the festival, three individuals — Michael Marks, Sean Morgan and Phil Lantis — who have helped shape the support for the arts and arts programing in Santa Clarita will be honored.

The festival also includes a spoken word/poetry event open to local poets and performers. Poets, lyricists and spoken word performers interested in participating can submit an application at Tinyurl.com/swscvinterestform.

For more information and ticket information, visit www.scshakespearefest.org/phoenix-festival. The Phoenix Festival is this year’s summer theater festival, coordinated and produced by the Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival.