Rosenthal enters Assembly District 36 race

Andrea Rosenthal, of Palmdale, recently announced week her candidacy for the 36th Assembly District, which centers on Palmdale and Lancaster and includes parts of Los Angeles, Kern and San Bernardino counties, as well as eastern portions of the Santa Clarita Valley.

Rosenthal said the district, which she said favors Democrats by an 11-point voter registration advantage, deserves a representative that’s able to provide “responsive, common sense leadership.”

“Having a Democrat in this seat, where I will be able to work within the majority, means we get to ensure that those resources are coming back,” said Rosenthal, an organizer and longtime educator.

Before announcing her candidacy, Rosenthal was the political director for Christy Smith for Congress. She also served as deputy director under former Rep. Katie Hill.

Prior to that, she was a preschool teacher and a nanny.

“In doing that work, seeing the impact you could have, family by family, I was really moved by the opportunity to have a bigger impact by getting into this kind of organizing and advocacy world,” she said.

On the campaign trail, Rosenthal said equity will be an overarching theme.

“We know that (fully funding our schools) can be a great equalizer and really allow students to reach their potential,” she said, advocating for universal preschool.

In health care, equity means access, especially in a district with both suburban and rural areas, according to Rosenthal.

“(Equity means) making sure that we are not leaving anybody behind when it comes to access to providers,” she said, noting that the Antelope Valley has high numbers of Black infant and maternal mortality. “So (we should) really (be) looking into what we can do through our health care infrastructure to ensure that we are addressing those needs. It’s not a one-size-fits-all situation.”

Rosenthal said creating “good-paying and family-sustaining jobs,” including “green jobs,” would be a top priority.

“As we look at all kinds of work, especially coming out of COVID when so many were driven out of the workforce, we need to make sure that these jobs that are being created,” she said. “You should be able to have a job and afford to have a place to live, put food on your table and afford your medication.”

Rosenthal is the second Democrat to enter the race for the 36th Assembly District, represented by Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Santa Clarita. Democrat Getro Elize is also a candidate for the seat.