Santa Clarita woman reported missing, found

A Santa Clarita woman reported missing Tuesday has been found, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit.

Krystie Rae Low was last seen on July 9 near the 3000 block of Sand Canyon Road, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.

Around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Department announced Low had been found, thanking the public, media and deputies for their tireless efforts in the search.

No information was immediately available on where Low was found or what her condition was.