Santa Clarita woman reported missing, found

Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
A Santa Clarita woman reported missing Tuesday has been found, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit.

Krystie Rae Low was last seen on July 9 near the 3000 block of Sand Canyon Road, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.

Around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Department announced Low had been found, thanking the public, media and deputies for their tireless efforts in the search.

No information was immediately available on where Low was found or what her condition was.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's been at the paper for more than two years now and has spent that time getting to know the Santa Clarita Valley, its residents and their unique stories. Have a story to share? Reach out to Emily at [email protected]

