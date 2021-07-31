Team USA Olympic recap for Friday, July 30

Men’s volleyball

The U.S. men’s volleyball team suffered a defeat at the hands of the Brazilian team Friday in Tokyo. The team lost to Brazil on the fourth set, bringing their 2020 Olympic record to 2-2. Brazil prevailed 3-1 (32-30, 23-25, 21-25, 20-25).

David Smith, a three-time Olympian and Saugus High graduate, and Kyle Ensing, a first-time Olympian and Valencia High graduate, were both substitutes during the match.

The team’s next match is Sunday, Aug. 1 at 5:45 a.m. against Argentina. The game has not yet been scheduled to air.

Women’s soccer

The U.S. women’s national soccer team advanced to the semifinals of competition after defeating the Netherlands in a penalty shootout.

The team prevailed over the Dutch the last time they met during the 2019 FIFA World Cup final match.

The Americans face the Canadians Monday, Aug. 2 for a spot in the final match. Replays of the semifinal matches will air on NBCSN at 7 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. PST.

Track and field

Allyson Felix, of Santa Clarita, the most decorated American woman in track and field history, starts competition in her fifth and final Olympic games in Tokyo next week.

Felix has won nine medals, including six gold medals and three silver medals, since her first Olympic appearance in 2004 at the Athens games.

A 10th medal would make her the most decorated woman in track and field history. If she won two medals in Tokyo, she would be the most decorated female athlete in U.S. Olympic history.

Felix will compete in the first round of the 400-meter during the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 3. On Aug. 5, she will race in the first round of the 4×400-meter relay.