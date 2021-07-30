Team USA Olympic recap for Thursday, July 29

In her second women’s swimming event for the Tokyo Games, Saugus High graduate and Cal Golden Bear Abbey Weitzeil finished eighth Thursday night in the final race for the 100-meter freestyle.

Emma McKeon touched first at the freestyle race for Australia, setting an Olympic record in the process with a time of 51.96. Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey set a new Asian record of 52.27 seconds for silver and Australia’s Cate Campbell garnered bronze. Weitzeil clocked in at 53.23.

Weitzeil took home a bronze medal Saturday at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, swimming the second leg for the U.S. women’s 4×100-meter freestyle relay team. In that race, she clocked the fastest time of the team at 52.68 seconds for her 100-meter leg.

She became the first Southern Californian to win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, her third medal overall, after winning a gold medal in the 4×100 medley in the 2016 Rio Olympics, as well as a silver medal in the 4×100 freestyle.

Women’s Gymnastics

Sunisa “Suni” Lee of Team USA won gold in the women’s all-around gymnastics competition, finishing ahead of Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade and Angelina Melnikova, who represented the Russian Olympic Committee.

Lee, at 18 the youngest member of the USA women’s gymnastics team, extended the U.S. string of women’s all-around gold to five consecutive Olympics.

Team USA’s Jade Carey, who was added to the individual all-around competition after Simone Biles withdrew due to mental health concerns, finished eighth.

Men’s volleyball

The U.S. men’s volleyball team’s matchup against Brazil, which has a pair of local alum, was not finished as of press time. The U.S. team features another Saugus High graduate, three-time Olympian David Smith, and first-time Olympian Kyle Ensing, a Valencia High School graduate.

That game is scheduled to be replayed on TV on 9 a.m. Friday on the USA Network and at 11 p.m. on NBCSN.