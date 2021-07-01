Top features in cars to drive in Santa Clarita

Santa Clarita is a picturesque city in California just north of Los Angeles. This iconic region is home to one of the wealthiest regions in the whole United States. Numerous movie stars, politicians, and other high-profile individuals have their homes nested in Santa Clarita’s unique terrain. Santa Clarita’s winding terrain has mountains, valleys, off-road areas, and so much more, making you fantasize about the wonders of Mother Nature.

However, as charming as the landscape sounds, it becomes equally challenging for drivers to find a perfect vehicle to traverse these terrains. However, if you have adequate knowledge about the Santa Clarita region as a whole, it is easy to point out the main features that you should be looking for in a suitable car.

There may be plenty of new cars for sale in Santa Clarita, but choosing the right car is crucial to make your daily ordeal less stressful. Here we shortlist a few features that you should be looking for in a car if you live in the high-end Santa Clarita region.

1. Amazing Handling

For starters, to deal with the steep curves and hilly terrain of the Santa Clarita region, you might need a car with plenty of horsepower under its hood. With enough horsepower to power through the tough road curves, driving becomes a piece of cake. Another major quality that you should be shortlisting has to be amazing handling.

A sleek handling car will make your life much easier while navigating through difficult terrain. Santa Clarita, or even California as a whole consists of numerous winding highways and winding back roads on the trot. So choosing a car that displays minimal signs of body roll while turning is always a safe choice.

Our recommendation:

Porsche 718 Cayman

The Porsche 718 is a compact performance coupe that has made a legacy over the years with its remarkable handling and attractive styling. The coupe packs in plenty of power under the hood, with a range of flat-6 engines that excel on the spec sheet.

The 718 Cayman is the perfect commuter vehicle to zip through the hilly streets of the Santa Clarita region. Porsche’s high status gives the 718 a unique identity, which is instantly recognizable by onlookers as you pass through the wealthy areas of Santa Clarita.

2. Frugal Gas Mileage

Santa Clarita’s high cost of living standards may not be a welcome fact for most average American citizens. As a matter of fact, Santa Clarita was also regarded as the city with the biggest debt paydown in the US, according to multiple news sources. This area’s flashy cost of living is well above 44 percent of the national average.

By factoring in these high expenses, any driver would obviously want a car that can shell out excellent mileage figures. Fuel expenses constitute a major part of your car’s annual expenses. By settling for a fuel-friendly car, you end up filling your fuel tank on a less frequent basis, thus saving you a lot of bucks.

Our recommendation:

Honda Clarity Fuel Cell Sedan

The Honda Clarity brings an entirely new concept to the table, as it is one of the first automobiles to be powered by fuel cell technology. While this technology is certainly in its baby stages of development, it is surreal to see giant automakers like Honda taking the initiative to invest in such futuristic technology.

As expected, the Clarity shells out stellar EPA fuel economy ratings of 68 MPGe in the city and 67 MPGe in the highway. California is also home to a number of hydrogen fuel pump stations, thus giving you more incentive to invest in a fuel cell car.

Besides, the Clarity’s funky styling is enough to grab eyeballs from afar, as it represents a sleek crossover between a Honda Accord and an Acura NSX.

3. A Cruise in the California Breeze

California is well-known for its pleasant sunny atmosphere and beautiful weather. Surely, nothing would describe the feeling of riding in an open-top convertible with the wind gracing your face.

So why not take advantage of nature’s blessing and settle for a flashy convertible to drive in the scenic Santa Clarita region? The hilly terrain is perfect to feel the gentle caress of the wind as you zip up and down mountains while traveling to different localities in Santa Clarita.

Our recommendation:

Mazda MX-5 Miata

Zippy little convertibles have always been a sight to behold, and the Mazda MX-5 Miata is a living example of that. The convertible appears as if it was born to get drenched in the hot California summer. The MX-5 Miata also fulfills the true essence of a sports car, with its sporty handling and lightweight body made to breeze past the winding stretches of Santa Clarita.

The Miata’s laidback styling and opulent interiors are a steal of a deal at its affordable price tag, and we see no reason why you shouldn’t buy this exceptional convertible for your Californian adventures.

4. Go out of the box as per your needs

While flashy and speedy cars may be a common sight in the Santa Clarita area, it isn’t unusual to see cars of other genres like SUVs or pickup trucks rolling through the streets. Santa Clarita is home to some of the biggest and richest houses with big backyards. Owners of such mansions often find the need to transport their lawnmowers, large gardening, and lawn tools. In such a situation, a pickup is always the best option.

Also, if you have a large family, you may often find yourself dragging yourself on weekend trips to the beach with your family. For such individuals, the SUV is the perfect getaway vehicle, although it may not fit in the usual Santa Clarita norms for automobiles. It is always important to prioritize your needs and settle for a vehicle that meets your demands instead of going with the usual flow.

Our recommendation:

RAM 1500

The RAM 1500 has been on a roll since its recent redesign, with the pickup now possessing a treasure trove of cutting-edge technology and creature comforts that were previously only restricted to luxury SUVs.

On that note, the RAM 1500 still fulfills the ideals of a pickup truck, with its spectacular towing and hauling capabilities. The 1500 also excels on off-road terrain with its stellar off-roading equipment, making it ideal for the mountainous Santa Clarita region.

BMW X5

The BMW X5 represents the pinnacle of midsize luxury SUVs, with a fine amalgamation of performance and technology to captivate your co-passengers. This Bimmer is one of the finest handling SUVs on the market, zipping through steep corners like a predator.

Inside, the X5’s exceptional interior quality will entice your family, while the cutting-edge technology will keep them engaged while you drive peacefully to the beach.

Conclusion

On a final note, the ideal car for your Santa Clarita lifestyle entirely depends on your daily choices and personal preference. Still, with the words of wisdom that we presented above, we hope that the process of finding your ideal car becomes less stressful for you.

There is always a wealth of options on your hand while selecting your ideal car. Some car dealers are showcasing their products through their augmented reality showrooms, making it easier for you to find your perfect vehicle.