Forward progress stopped on #NeedhamFire, #OilFire

Forward progress was stopped on two brush fires that broke out in Newhall on Thursday, prompting a quick response from Los Angeles County Fire Department ground and air units.

The first fire was reported north of Sierra Highway and Placerita Canyon Road at 12:34 p.m., according to Marvin Lim, a spokesman for the Fire Department.

Firefighters battle the Needham Fire on Thursday. Bobby Block / The Signal

The fire was initially reported to be a quarter-acre in size, according to Lim, but units quickly updated the size to 1 acre. Officials dubbed the first blaze the Oil Fire and said at approximately 1 p.m. that the fire would hold at the single acre.

The second fire was reported at 12:42 p.m. near southbound lanes of Highway 14, south of Newhall Avenue and near Needham Ranch Road.

BRUSH FIRE | FS73 | N Sierra Hwy/Needham Ranch Pkwy | #SantaClarita | Units on-scene reporting 2 acre brush fire. No structures threatened. No injuries reported.#NeedhamFire#LACoFD — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) July 15, 2021

This fire, dubbed the Needham fire, was reported to be at 5 acres at 1:18 p.m., but Lim added that “good progress is being made.”

Firefighters later declared at approximately 1:21 p.m. that forward progress on the Needham Fire had been stopped at 5 acres, according to Charisma Murillo, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department.

Air units had been called in to respond to both fires and no threatened structures or injuries were reported.

Westbound traffic on Sierra Highway remained shut down as of 1:30 p.m. as firefighters worked to mop up the blaze.