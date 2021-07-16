Vaccine clinic, food-distribution event helps community

COVID-19 vaccinations and bags of foods were available at no cost Friday morning at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley in Canyon Country thanks to an event organized by Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita.

“It’s been important to me because this is a more densely Latino area, so we know what Latinos have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic,” Valladares told The Signal, noting many families are struggling with food insecurity. “It was important to me that we do what we can to help vaccinate our community, but also ensure that we’re getting resources here.”

Leidy Cucuname, center, joins members of SALVA as they distribute food to waiting cars during the COVID-19 vaccine clinic and food distribution event held at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley Sierra Vista Clubhouse in Canyon Country on Friday, 070921. Dan Watson/The Signal

Valladares toured the Boys & Girls Club with youth members during her visit. She said she noticed when the kids’ eyes lit up as they showed her their spaces.

“One of the young boys showed me the computer room, and he was, like, that was his room,” she said, commending the organization for adding more staff to adjust to smaller cohorts required by public health restrictions.

Longtime resident Dave Beris was in line to receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine inside the club’s administration office. He heard about the vaccine clinic from a flyer that organizers had dropped off on his doorstep a day before the event.

Certified Medical Assistant Kristine Gonzales, right, prepares to administer a dose of Pfizer vaccine to David Baris during the COVID-19 vaccine clinic and food distribution event held at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley Sierra Vista Clubhouse in Canyon Country on Friday, 070921. Dan Watson/The Signal

“I’m wondering how I’m going to feel after,” he said, noting that’s a little nervous about receiving his shot.

Clinica Romero had 300 vaccines ready for the public, including 100 each of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

They partnered with SALVA, which ran the food distribution and has food distribution events every Saturday.

“We have veggies, we have milk, we have dried food,” said Gleydy Colmenares, the group’s community coordinator, noting this event was a great opportunity to interact with the Santa Clarita community.

The event kicked off with a short ceremony, including a presentation of colors from Boy Scout Troop 58 of Santa Clarita.

Linda Cruz Hernandez joins members of SALVA as they distribute food to waiting cars during the COVID-19 vaccine clinic and food distribution event held at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley Sierra Vista Clubhouse in Canyon Country on Friday, 070921. Dan Watson/The Signal

Representatives from the Santa Clarita City Council, including Councilman Jason Gibbs; state Sen. Scott Wilk’s office, which was an event partner; and the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce were also present.