Vehicle collision prompts SigAlert on I-5

A vehicle collision involving a big rig prompted a SigAlert on the southbound side of Interstate 5 at McBean Parkway Tuesday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire first responders and California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched to the scene of a traffic collision shortly before 9:30 a.m. and called a SigAlert for the Nos. 2, 3 and 4 lanes for one hour, according to CHP officer Peter Nicholson.

“It’s not confirmed yet how many vehicles were involved, but I see that one of them was a big rig,” Nicholson said. “The SigAlert was called due to one of the vehicles blocking the No. 2 lane.”

One person required transportation to the hospital, according to L.A. County Fire representative Charisma Murillo.

The nature of the injuries was unknown, she added.

CHP officials on the scene reported that the big rig had been parked on the shoulder after breaking down early Tuesday morning.