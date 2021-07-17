Woman snatches thousands in fragrances from local beauty store

A woman in a black car was reported to have stolen more than $5,000 worth of fragrances from Ulta, a cosmetics and beauty store located at the corner of McBean and Magic Mountain parkways, Saturday afternoon.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call shortly before 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

“(Deputies) believe it’s now upwards of $5,000 worth (of fragrances),” said Lt. Jonathan Hoyt, with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, noting the department does not have a license plate number for the getaway vehicle.

Hoyt said the department had not received any report of injuries during the theft.