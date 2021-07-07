Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley installs new officers

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley recently held its annual installation for its incoming board. Zonta honored outgoing president Beth Heiserman and celebrated incoming president Nicole Miller.

The immediate past president, Barb Meyer, was the host of this virtual event. Meyer said she enjoyed being the presenter of this traditional event with its fun theme. Every year, the past presidents get together to create this event. They choose a theme that is befitting of the upcoming president. Miller had mentioned during one of the organization’s virtual socials that she had just made Rice Krispie Treats and that she liked them. She has a very special dairy-free recipe that she uses to make this classic and delicious snack.

This year’s theme was “Snap, Crackle and Pop!” During the virtual installation, the past presidents wore Snap’s chef’s toque, the incoming board wore Pop’s drum major’s shako, our vice president wore Crackle’s tomte’s toque or “sleeping cap” and Nicole Miller wore a Pow’s conductor’s hat, so she may lead the group during this next year.

Every president has had a theme throughout her year and Miller’s theme is Empowerment Begins from Within. Zonta empowers women and girls through service and advocacy. Miller believes that in order to empower women and girls through Zonta’s work, its members first need to empower themselves.

Every year, since 1993, Zonta honors one member for the extraordinary service to the organization during this event. Edna Dimataga-Fernandez was this year’s “Zontian of the Year” recipient. She has been a long-time member. Recently she has been the chair of the PR/marketing committee.

The club currently is meeting virtually the second Wednesday of every month. To learn more, visit SCVZonta.org.