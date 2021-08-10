10×10 Variety Night returns to The MAIN

News release  

            The city of Santa Clarita is welcoming back “10 by 10” Variety Night at The MAIN (24266 Main St.) on Thursday, Sept. 2. The free event begins at 7 p.m. Attendees can learn more by visiting Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall. 

            For the first time since the onset of pandemic closures in March 2020, ten performers will each step onto The MAIN’s stage for a 10-minute act of their choosing. Some of the noteworthy performers featured in the Sept. 2 show include comedian and former “America’s Got Talent” contestant Marty Ross, world-class juggler Ivan Pecel and award-winning storyteller Christine Blackburn. 

            Over the past year, “10 by 10” has been hosted in a virtual format on the first Thursday of each month.  

            For questions about The MAIN and all upcoming events, contact Arts Supervisor Jeff Barber at [email protected] 

