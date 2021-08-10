News release

The city of Santa Clarita is welcoming back “10 by 10” Variety Night at The MAIN (24266 Main St.) on Thursday, Sept. 2. The free event begins at 7 p.m. Attendees can learn more by visiting Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall.

For the first time since the onset of pandemic closures in March 2020, ten performers will each step onto The MAIN’s stage for a 10-minute act of their choosing. Some of the noteworthy performers featured in the Sept. 2 show include comedian and former “America’s Got Talent” contestant Marty Ross, world-class juggler Ivan Pecel and award-winning storyteller Christine Blackburn.

Over the past year, “10 by 10” has been hosted in a virtual format on the first Thursday of each month.

For questions about The MAIN and all upcoming events, contact Arts Supervisor Jeff Barber at [email protected]