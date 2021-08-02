2 local students graduate, make Gonzaga dean’s list

A pair of local students graduate with honors while also earning spring 2021 dean’s list honors from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington.

Julia Danahy, of Santa Clarita, graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in human physiology.



Robert Meehan, of Stevenson Ranch, graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of education degree in sport management.



The Gonzaga graduation ceremony was held May 9. To earn placement on the dean’s list, students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average.



