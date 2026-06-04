102 times two: Friends hold dual celebration 

It’s not every day that someone turns 102 — but between Marie De La Torre and her friend, Mary Blanchard, they’re only 12 days apart.

Both De La Torre and Blanchard celebrated their birthdays at Casa Lupitas in Castaic on Tuesday, with De La Torre’s birthday being June 2 and Blanchard’s birthday on June 14. Enjoying each year to the fullest, the women keep a busy schedule with various activities, including driving.

“I teach exercise twice a week. I play cards three days a week. I come shopping down from Frazier Park every Wednesday. I’m a happy person. I love people. My advice for people is to drink a glass of red wine and eat 12 almonds every night,” Blanchard said. “Marie came to my 100th birthday, and that’s when I first met her. That was two years ago. But she’s such a sweet lady: very nice, very kind.”

De La Torre, who was born on June 2, 1924, celebrated her special day with leis around her neck and waves to her family and friends.

Marie De La Torre, right, celebrates turning 102 with her friend Mary Blanchard, who is also turning 102 on June 14, at Casa Lupitas in Castaic on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

According to her nephew Andrew De La Torre, she would always talk about her uncle and how he ran with Geronimo.

“Her [Native American] name is actually White Cloud, so she’s very proud of her heritage,” Andrew said.

“Her dad went for the first military for Apache. He was a sergeant,” De La Torre’s daughter, Sherry Howard, added.

De La Torre and her husband, Andy, were owners of Mid-Valley Cycles in Van Nuys, helping pioneer motocross racing since its establishment in 1968 — all while raising seven children.

“They built Mid-Valley Cycles together, had a huge racing team, traveled all over the place — including Czechoslovakia, where they brought a lot of riders and top-notch people,” Andrew said. “She would fly out to different places to recruit them, take care of the boys, bring them here to help them get acclimated. That’s why tons and tons of European riders would call her ‘Mama Motocross.’”

“Mid-Valley was known around the world. She sponsored all the countries when nobody would sponsor them. They wanted to make the best team there possibly was, and some of these boys were outstanding,” Howard said.

Marie De La Torre’s nephew Andrew De La Torre and daughter Sherry Howard helped set up the event at Casa Lupitas in Castaic on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Andrew and Howard had fun growing up in the environment, saying that there was practically a race every week. Now, they reflect on their best memories with her as she “kicks back and enjoys life,” according to Howard.

“The best memories I have with her are having her live with me now and making sure that she’s taken care of. Just making sure that she gets her vitamins and stays strong every day,” Howard said.

“She could be tough as iron, but she loved you more than anything and would bust down gates of hell to make sure that you’re OK. She was always that way with all of her kids — all the kids were like her kids, and she did that a lot with the racers, too,” Andrew added. “They called her ‘Mama’ for a reason, because she could love unconditionally.”

With seven children, 12 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren, De La Torre values honesty and reciprocity with her family.

“Just be honest with your children. Always tell them the truth, and let them tell you the truth,” De La Torre said.

“That includes always telling us that she loves us,” Andrew added.