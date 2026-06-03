Hart district names new director of special programs 

News release

The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board has unanimously approved the appointment of Nina Zamora as the new director of special programs.

Zamora began her career in the Hart District as a classroom teacher before serving in a variety of leadership positions, including consulting teacher, assistant principal, and most recently as the principal of Bowman High School, according to a news release from the district. She is both a Hart district alumna and a current district parent.

In her new role, Zamora will oversee the district’s special programs and categorical funding. She brings specialized knowledge of state compliance and budgetary frameworks, alongside a proven track record of creating supportive environments where all students can thrive, the release said.

“As a proud alumna, district parent, and an educator who has worn nearly every hat in our schools, Nina truly embodies the heart of the Hart district,” Superintendent Michael Vierra said in the release. “She has done a fabulous job leading Bowman, always bringing a student-first approach to her leadership. Her knowledge and experience with categorical funding ensures she is uniquely equipped to champion the needs of our students, families and staff in this new role.”

Zamora will officially begin her new role on July 1.