7 Best Kratom Vendors Reviews In 2021

Kratom is a popular herbal supplement and is used for many purposes. To get the best results, you must buy authentic and safe Kratom products from the best Kratom vendors.

>> Our Top Choice – Golden Monk Kratom

Kratom is gaining more popularity as people are learning about its many benefits. With the rise in the number of users, the number of Kratom vendors have also increased. Many vendors claim to sell the best quality Kratom. However, the truth is that many vendors don’t deliver the quality they promise.

So, you must do extensive research and try out different vendors before you can settle for a good one. (That will waste your time and money).

Fortunately for you, we have done all the hard work. We have tried and tested many sellers to come up with the best Kratom vendors online.

With these online vendors, you can order any strain of Kratom from the comfort of your couch and enjoy it a few hours later. Let’s talk about the best Kratom vendors in the market.

One of the best Kratom vendors in the market is GM Store or Golden Monk. Even though they are fairly new as compared to their competitors, they have made their name in the market.

The most notable feature about GM is that they are accredited by the AKA (American Kratom Association). In fact, they are an audited member of cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practices). What does this mean? You may wonder. It simply shows that they offer the best quality and regularly test their product.

From the time of farming to packaging and delivery, everything is handled with the utmost care. They make sure that you always get authentic, high-quality Kratom products from their website.

Their testing practices are thorough and detailed. They have six different types of lab tests: Microbe screening (removes molds, yeast, pathogens, etc.), heavy metals screening (removes lead, mercury, and cadmium), and alkaloid screening (checks for mitragynine and 7-hydroxy mitragynine to ensure the quality).

Despite such excellent quality, they offer an incredible price structure. This is one of the primary reasons behind their huge success. You wouldn’t believe that their prices are about half of many others in the market. Therefore, buyers continue to purchase from them regularly.

Great quality and amazing price help The Golden Monk stands out on the top of the list of the best Kratom vendors. Their commitment to authenticity, great quality, and good quantity win them the loyalty of all their customers.

That’s not it! GM shop also offers amazing discounts for repeat customers. If you’re ordering a second time, they will give you a lucrative 10% discount on the entire order.

Due to all this, they are the best Kratom vendor that you’ll ever find. You can trust them with your eyes closed – they won’t disappoint! So, if you are a first-time buyer, GM is the one you should try first. However, you might not want to try someone else after them!

2. Coastline Kratom

Coastline Kratom offers you the opportunity for growing your own Kratom plant at home. They will deliver a live Kratom plant to you on special soil. They also send a detailed set of instructions that will help you keep the plant alive and healthy. This aspect sets them apart from the other best Kratom vendors.

If you are not looking to purchase a live plant, you can also purchase any strain of your choice. They offer many strains such as Bali Kratom, Borneo Kratom, Horned Kratom, Malay Kratom, and Maeng Da Kratom.

Another feature that makes them the best Kratom vendor is its high-quality products. We have tried them several times and have had no complaints. They claim that their products are tested for alkaloids and other microbes. However, their website doesn’t share any details about that.

They also offer free same-day deliveries. If you are looking for a discount, keep your eye out for the special deals on their website.

3. Mitragaia

Next, we have Mitragaia on our list. This Kratom seller is counted as one of the oldest Kratom vendors as it was founded in 2015. Then, it was known as Gaia Kratom. Now, their name may have changed, but their quality is still the same – supreme and unbeatable.

One of the best things about their brand is that they offer a wide variety of options. Whether you are looking for capsules, powders, or tea extracts, Mitragaia is the one for you. They also offer a variety of strains to choose from.

They offer amazing deals. For example, you can receive your order on the same day. Think about it: You place your order with a few clicks and just in the span of a few hours, they will be knocking your door!

If by any chance, you want to return the product, they will accept it without any questions. Just keep in mind that they accept only unopened packages.

They have designed a website with a simple and interactive interface so that you can navigate around easily. It is very easy to place an order. Their customer service agents are also great. If you have any queries, you can send them a message and they’ll be at your service in no time.

4. Kratom Crazy

Many Kratom buyers have heard of Kratom Crazy. They are one of the best Kratom vendors online.

They were founded back in 2018, in Florida. Within these two years, they have made their name in the market and earned their place in our list for the best Kratom vendors in 2020.

They get their products from Indonesia and sell it to individuals as well as wholesale Kratom providers in the United States. You can easily place your orders on their website. They offer lower prices for bulk orders. Also, if your order exceeds $49, you can avail of their free shipping offer.

One thing that makes them shine in the market is their regular testing process. They get their product tested by third-party labs. Thus, you can be assured that a high-quality product will be delivered to you.

You can learn more about them through their user-friendly website.

5. Kratom Capsules

If you don’t like to use Kratom powder, KratomCapsules.com is here with the solution. You can purchase the capsules and enjoy excellent results.

Kratom Capsules is one of the oldest vendors in this market. They came to be in 2007, in Miami. Since then, they have maintained excellent standards of quality. So, they have rightly earned their place on every list of the best Kratom vendors.

You can purchase their products from their website. If you want to go in person and smell the freshness of the Kratom before purchasing, you can buy their products from stores. They have the best customer services to help you out.

Another notable thing about this vendor is that they get their products tried and tested by trusted labs. Each batch will be tested for microbes, heavy metals, and alkaloids.

They are very transparent about their process, and their farming and sustainability information is also available on their website.

6. Phytoextractum.com

If you’re not new to Kratom, you must have heard about Phytoextractum.com. They are unique and have high-quality standards for their Kratom products. Therefore, you cannot go wrong with them.

The best thing about them is their wide range of products. They sell exotic strains such as White Vein Borneo and Maeng Da Thai. You can also purchase tea leaves or extracts from them. They are always introducing exotic blends to the market. So, you won’t get bored with the same old strain.

If you’re ordering products that exceed $75, you can get free delivery on the same day.

They value customer’s privacy. You can request them to pack the products with discrete labels.

Phtoextractum.com ensures the quality of its products. Their products are tested for potency and safety. If you have any questions, you can contact their customer support. They’ll be happy to show you the Certificate of Analysis too.

Quickly head to their website and place your order with just a few clicks. You can also get amazing discounts and gifts once in a while.

7. Happy Hippo Herbals

If you’re looking for Kratom at a cheap cost, the affordable prices of Happy Hippo Herbals will make you happy! Not only that, but you can also rest assured that even with the cheap price, you will receive a safe product with great quality. That’s why they are one of the best Kratom vendors in the market.

They also have a unique point as they send a free sample with every order. So, you can try the sample before opening the package.

One downside about them is that they don’t offer free shipping. You should add the shipping costs to determine the total amount you’ll be paying.

If you want to know more about Happy Hippo Herbals, you can check out their website. They have an efficient and friendly customer service team who are always eager to help.

Take away:

There are a lot of things that you need to research when you are purchasing Kratom from an online vendor. Do they do regular testing on all the batches? Do they offer a guarantee? Where do they purchase their products from? Do they offer any discounts? What is their quality like? Do they have a return policy?

The list of questions is endless. Our list of the 7 best Kratom vendors will help you choose a seller that is the best for you. If you’re still unsure about which one to choose, go for The Golden Monk. Their unbeatable price and matchless quality won’t fail your expectations.

So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and place your order now.