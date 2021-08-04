Assembly candidates post campaign fundraising totals

The California Secretary of State’s office published data from the first campaign finance reporting period for the 2022 election cycle Tuesday.

In the race for the 38th Assembly District, Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, received $333,743.50 in monetary contributions between January and June of this year.

Of the money raised, Valladares received contributions of $100 or more – amounts that campaigns are required to report to the state – totaling $329,100.

Valladares received 9% of her total funds raised from contributors within the district, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, Simi Valley and parts of Los Angeles, including Chatsworth, Porter Ranch and Granada Hills, according to calculations completed by The Signal.

Democratic challenger Pilar Schiavo, of Chatsworth, received $120,618.05 in monetary contributions. Of that amount, $113,383.21 came from donations of $100 or more.

In-district contributions comprised 1.7% of Schiavo’s six-month haul, the majority of which came from contributors in Chatsworth.

Democratic candidates for the 38th Assembly District Jonathan Ahmadi, of Santa Clarita, Annie Cho, of Porter Ranch, and Artin Sodaify, of Sherman Oaks, filed for candidacy in July, after the first campaign finance filing period had ended.

Further north, in the 36th Assembly District, incumbent Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, raised $102,350.46 in monetary contributions.

Two Democratic challengers, Andrea Rosenthal, of Palmdale, and Getro Elize, did not post fundraising numbers Tuesday because they were not candidates during the initial fundraising filing period.

Candidates for state offices will need to file their fundraising numbers again by Jan. 31, 2022, less than five months before California’s June primary.

Voters cast their ballots for the four-year state Senate terms held by Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, and Sen. Henry Stern, D-Calabasas, in 2020. Their seats will be on the ballot again in 2024.