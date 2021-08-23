Best Place to Buy Kratom – Kratom For Sale Online

What’s the best place to buy Kratom? If you’re reading this then you’re probably one of the many people who’ve recently discovered this miracle tree and all that it has to offer. Problem is, it’s still really difficult to find a reliable Kratom vendor with all the right credentials.

Best Kratom Store – Golden Monk Kratom

Most of the head shops that people buy from at a local level tend to either sell knock-offs or contaminated stuff. It’s very rare that you’ll find one that’s willing to provide you with lab test results to prove the purity, effectiveness, and origin of their Kratom.

This is where experienced online vendors like Golden Monk store come in. After years of trial and error, I’ve come to trust these guys as the best place to buy Kratom. I was first attracted to them because of their track record.

They have a decent website with different strains on offer and transparent policy. They’ll even share third-party lab test results for their Kratom. They’re the real deal.

But, how can you find a vendor like this? Well, I’m going to share with you the steps that it took for me to find my holy grail of a Kratom vendor. We are also going to go through a few red flags to look out for.

Is It Possible to Kratom Online?

Unfortunately, Kratom has become even more difficult to acquire over the years. This is due to increasingly strict regulations placed on the plant. In most places, Kratom is completely illegal to buy and sell. On the other hand, other countries closely regulate and monitor its use which discourages its ability to infiltrate the free market.

Kratom is currently illegal in the states of Wisconsin, Vermont, Rhode Island, Indiana, Arkansas, and Alabama. It has also been outlawed in Franklin City; NH, Jerseyville City, Ill; Parker Town, CO; Monument Town, CO; Denver, CO; and Sarasota County, CA.

The good news is that if you don’t live in the states mentioned above, then Kratom isn’t as strictly regulated. It’s actually completely legal to buy, sell and use the plant. Thanks to Utah’s Kratom Consumer Protection Act, this state is the safest place to buy and sell Kratom.

This statute was designed to put regulations in place that require all vendors to test each batch of Mitragyna Speciosa powder that they import through a third-party lab. This is to prevent unwanted contamination that could lead to adverse side-effects, sickness, and even death.

If you’re reading this from outside of the U.S. then you should double down on research on the plant and its legal status in your particular Kratom. We can positively confirm that the following countries have banned Kratom: Romania, New Zealand, Myanmar, Denmark, and Australia.

How to Buy Kratom Online?

In your quest to finding the best place to find Kratom, don’t forget to do your due diligence in learning about the wonders of this plant and what it offers.

It has a number of benefits, including boosting mood, alleviating anxiety and depression as well as acting as a stimulant. All of these and other effects depend on the strain and the dosage you take. Some people even use it to relieve joint pain and this is all thanks to its analgesic effects.

Read on to find out more about what you can expect to experience when you start taking Kratom and a little more information on the plant itself so that you can make an informed purchasing decision.

Where Does Kratom Grow?

One of the first things you need to consider when buying Kratom is where it’s grown. This is important because every type of Kratom strain is grown in a different type of soil. The main regions where Kratom grows abundantly and naturally include Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Borneo, and Bali.

These countries all have the same thing in common – a sub-tropical climate and an optimal climate that’s perfect for growing this plant. In fact, the Kratom tree favors tropical rainforests, and there are a few African varieties of it that grow in swamps. They simply love moisture.

The Kratom tree likes to grow in an area with humus-rich wet soil. The nutrients offered by this type of soil make for a healthy plant that contains all the beneficial alkaloids that the Kratom tree is known for.

Although Southeast Asia offers the best soil conditions to grow Kratom a lot of skill is required to cultivate these trees from seed to cuttings. That’s why I’m so pedantic when it comes choosing suppliers because you want to make sure that your vendor is sourcing their Kratom from a manufacturer that excels in cultivating a particular strain.

Kratom Strain Colors

As mentioned briefly earlier, Kratom comes in many different strains. For instance, you have the popular red strain which is known for alleviating stress and anxiety.

Then you have white vein Kratom which doesn’t contain as many alkaloids as the red vein Kratom so it doesn’t have a high sedative effect. Instead, the white strain acts as a stimulant and its effects are similar to those of coffee.

Lastly, there’s green-veined Kratom which offers the best of both worlds. This is a mild strain that induces feelings of calm and peacefulness. It alleviates anxiety and stress caused by daily activities. It’s great for general well-being.

Is Kratom Lab Tested for Quality?

As with anything that you’re going to consume, you must ensure that the Kratom you’re buying is actually safe and effective.

The vendor you’re buying from should provide you with proof to show you that the Kratom you’re buying has actually been tested by third-party labs to guarantee safety and purity.

This information should be on the website’s home page if you’re buying online, or at least clearly visible in one way or another.

If you can’t find the information on the website, but it has been alluded to. Don’t be shy to email them and ask for the documents. If they don’t reply, then you should keep looking. Ideally, a trusted vendor should be more than happy to provide you with third-party test results from an ISO/IEC accredited institution.

Keep in mind that certain vendors are known for mixing strains and this kind of experimentation can be quite dangerous. That’s why you should really do your research when looking for a vendor. You should learn where they source their Kratom from and what their supply chain looks like.

This is the level of research I went into before I found The Golden Monk Store.

Mistakes to Avoid When Buying Kratom Online

The following points are some of the red flags you must look out for in fraudulent vendors:

Not Staying Away from Sellers That Make Medical Claims

There’s no shortage of companies out there who try to stand out by making outrageous medical claims that they can’t really back up. This is because there simply isn’t enough scientific research data available on kratom in the first place.

So, if a vendor is telling people that Kratom can cure cancer then it shows that they’re trying to cover up their lack of quality testing or some other flaw by making outlandish claims.

Of course, we know that Kratom has long been used by natives in Southeast Asia as a stimulant and analgesic. But other than that it hasn’t be shown to cure any major disease. Most people use it to boost mood and alleviate nausea and pain.

So, taking Kratom is similar to taking a painkiller like aspirin. With the only difference being that it’s a natural analgesic with none of the additives or side effects often associated with traditional medicine.

Buying from Brands That Don’t Provide Clear Labeling

Another sign of a poor vendor is not having labels on their packaging. Ideally, you want a company whose product is clearly labeled to let you know what’s contained within. You should see what ingredients have been used and where the Kratom is sourced.

This is in case the Kratom contains harmful additives that you’re allergic to, or if it might interact with any medications you’re taking. You never know.

The label should also contain information on the correct dosage and suggestions on how to take it and how best to store it. All of these things are standard.

It’s difficult to know how reliable the supplier is if they’re not able to provide this information. In fact, it might even be an indication that they don’t really know what they’re doing.

Not Buying from Experienced and Reputable Sellers

If there’s one piece of advice I’d give to anyone looking for the best place to buy Kratom it’s this; reliability and experience are everything.

Remember that natural health products are growing in popularity which means that there are a lot of scammers who are trying to get in on the profitable industry by cutting corner which unfortunately leads to dangerous consequences.

One way to weed out bad vendors is to check online reviews. They should be balanced because only positive reviews can be a sign that they’re buying reviews. Whereas a disproportionate amount of bad reviews is a bad indication as well.

If the reviews that you find are believable then you can proceed with the rest of your due diligence.

Learn About Local Laws

The DEA has placed very strict regulations on the Kratom plant. This makes it practically impossible for retailers to buy and sell it on a local level.

That’s why you should be wary of any local head shop or retailer that sells Kratom because it’s most likely a sham. It also means that if you experience some side-effects after taking the illegal Kratom, you won’t be able to sue the vendor or hold them accountable in any way. You’ll end up in more trouble.

However, it’s worth checking your local and state laws before you make any hasty decisions. You never know, you might be one of the lucky people who live in an area where Kratom is legal or at least not as strictly regulated.

Don’t Trust Reviews

Anyone can put together a website to sell Kratom. That’s why you should check reviews because they’re usually an indication of how long they’ve been in the business for.

However, you might come across fake reviews. One way to distinguish from fake and legitimate reviews is to check on places like Reddit and YouTube.

I’ve found both websites to be excellent sources of information on the best place to buy Kratom from people who are so excited about the places they brought theirs from that they can’t wait to share it with the world.

Also, we all know what a fake review looks like at this point. Usually, it’s written in poor English because most of these vendors couldn’t be bothered to pay decent rates for writers. They’ll say things like “this is a rare Kratom” or “it’s the most useful overall.”

They might throw in a few facts about the Kratom tree itself. This doesn’t make sense for a review when you think about it, and this type of generic language is a huge red flag. It’s one of the first things you should look out for.

Conclusion

The key to success when looking for the best place to buy Kratom is to do your research. There are no two ways about it.

I’ve provided you with a pretty good guideline of considerations to make as you go about this process. Personally, my favorite vendor is The Golden Monk Store. All the best!