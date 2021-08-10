CBS to screening ‘An Unorthodox Education’

News release

The CBS Film Series at Congregation Beth Shalom is presenting a special outdoor screening of “An Unorthodox Education” 8 p.m. Sunday.



The CBS Film Series provided the following synopsis of the film:

“A complaint was filed by activists demanding better secular education in New York yeshivas. Graduates of these schools explain how they were denied the legally mandated education they needed to become independent adults. Some were never taught how to speak English or knew anything about George Washington. Naftuli Moster, a graduate of a Hasidic yeshiva, is leading the fight to force educational authorities to obey the law. Beatrice Weber, a mother of 10, the Rosa Parks of the movement, sued the city to force her son’s school to meet state standards. Mayor Bill de Blasio and other education officials claim year after year that they’re trying to address the problem but have delayed efforts in return for political favors from the ultra-Orthodox community. The film traces the conflict between both the yeshiva leaders and the activists calling for more secular education.”



Guests are invited to bring chairs, blankets and jackets to sit under the stars and watch the movie outdoors. Snacks will be served but guests can bring their own treats as well. Tickets are $5 per person.



RSVP to [email protected] or 661-254-2411. CBS is located at 21430 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita.