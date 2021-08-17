Ceracare Reviews: Real Protection for Diabetics or a Complete Scam?

Ceracare is a dietary supplement designed to optimize and maintain blood sugar levels.

The Ceracare proprietary formula was designed by a diabetic for other diabetics. Using only natural ingredients, the formula aims to decrease sugar levels in the blood to an optimal range.

Of late, Ceracare has been generating a lot of excitement in online communities for people with diabetes. More people were being introduced to it through word of mouth, and among the people who tried it, the response was overwhelmingly positive. That enthusiasm is what motivated us to review the Ceracare product and really dig in to the scam claims that some people have made against it.

What is Ceracare?

The Ceracare supplement is all natural and only contains vitamins, minerals and plant extracts. The company behind Ceracare asserts that there is a natural feedback loop that is responsible for modulating blood sugar levels. In people who experience high blood sugar levels due to diabetes or other health conditions, the maker claims that this supplement will awaken that dormant mechanism.

Ceracare is the name of the product, brand and manufacturer. It is sold through its official website at ceracare.us. The product is proudly made in the United States and comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. All Ceracare capsules are manufactured and packaged in a modern facility that is registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Good Manufacturing Practice certified.

Who Created CeraCare?

Christine Brown is the original maker of Ceracare, and we have reviewed many dietary supplements that were originally created by an individual who was seeking to solve a particular problem that they were experiencing. But this situation is a bit different since according to the official Ceracare product website, Christine Brown is a pen name that is used for marketing purposes and to protect the identity of the actual person. It goes on to explain that any images of Brown are an actor portrayal and that any likeness to a real Christine Brown either living or deceased is entirely unintentional.

Our review team has mixed feelings about this. It is not necessary to know who the original designer is. The important thing is that you can trust the brand, and Ceracare is by all accounts established and reputable. That said, some of the marketing for Ceracare tells a story of a woman dealing with diabetes and finding a natural solution that changed her life. That story cannot be vetted, and that type of marketing does make us uncomfortable even though it is thankfully not present on the main website.

How Ceracare Works?

As mentioned earlier, the Ceracare blood sugar formula uses only vitamins, minerals and plant extracts to modulate your blood sugar levels. The maker uses only high-grade locally sourced ingredients while adhering to GMP guidelines. This is a non-GMO product that is antibiotic-free and gluten-free and which has never been tested on animals. It is not designed with a particular gender or age group in mind.

Ceracare works on several different levels. The first of those levels is a focus on your systemic health. This product does this by providing the nutrients that your body needs and thus closing any gaps that may be present in your diet on any given day. It is important to note that a supplement is not a cure-all when it comes to overall health. You can make Ceracare much more effective in this regard if you stay committed to hydration, a balanced diet and regular exercise. Being active is very important.

The second level is achieving and maintaining a better blood sugar environment. This advanced blood sugar support formula includes plant extracts that are shown to improve circulation, which is vital to keeping blood sugar levels low. It also includes the substances that your body needs to maintain healthy blood sugar levels and to maintain a healthy glucose metabolism in general.

The third and final level is targeting the disease itself, which may not apply to all users, which is all right. Ceramide lipids are a potential indicator of developing type 2 diabetes, and they are present in high levels in people with T2D. Lowering these levels has proved effective in some recent studies because it allowed the pancreas to secrete insulin in a more effective manner. Ceracare also contains antioxidants and other substances clinically shown to help the body lower ceramide concentrations.

Ceracare Results and Benefits

The makers of Ceracare are extremely confident that their supplement can make a significant difference in the lives of diabetics and prediabetics. According to the Ceracare sales page, the benefits are:

– Improved Blood Health

Ceracare is loaded with antioxidants and other substances that help to reduce inflammation and flush toxins from the body. This makes your blood healthier and more stable when it comes to insulin.

– Blood Sugar Support

Most diabetics and many prediabetics struggle to maintain blood sugar levels in the optimal range. Diabetics usually have to take insulin or a prescription medication to manage it. Ceracare makes it easier to stay in the target range and can even be so effective as to eliminate the need for medication.

– Vitality and Energy

Many people who have high blood sugar levels feel lethargic. Ceracare can help reverse this problem but also includes ingredients that combat fatigue and boost energy levels without crashing later on.

– Safe and Natural

Ceracare is a safe and all-natural supplement, and that is important because it makes it easy to integrate into your lifestyle. While some lifestyles are certainly more conducive to making Ceracare as effective as possible, this solution can work regardless of health conditions, diet, exercise and so forth.

– Potential to Reverse Diabetes

This supplement does have the potential to reverse type 2 diabetes and other types of diabetes. There are customers who have claimed to have their diabetes cured and many others who had their health improved to the point that they no longer needed insulin and/or other medications.

Click here to watch now: a new critical report on Ceracare recently published.

Ceracare Ingredients

There are many Ceracare ingredients. Let us begin with the vitamins and minerals:

Biotin (300 mcg) (1,000% DV)

Chromium (76 mcg) (217% DV)

Manganese (1 mg) (43% DV)

Magnesium (125 mg) (30% DV)

Vanadium (200 mcg) (n/a)

Vitamin C (50 mg) (58% DV)

Vitamin E (15 mg) (100% DV)

Zinc (7.5 mg) (68% DV)

The first number indicates the dosage for that particular vitamin or mineral in Ceracare pill. The second number indicates the daily value, which is provided by the FDA. It is not necessarily bad to go over the DV as is the case here in some instances. That varies depending on the vitamin or mineral.

Biotin is a coenzyme and a B vitamin. It also goes by the name vitamin H. Biotin supports the health in many ways but is chiefly included here because of clinical research demonstrating that it reduces insulin resistance. Chromium is a mineral present in many diabetes supplements. Manganese is involved in many processes related to the blood. Magnesium is the mineral needed to regulate blood pressure. Vanadium is included due to clinical research that demonstrates that it behaves like insulin. Vitamin C is linked to lower post-meal blood sugar levels. Vitamin E helps to improve glycemic control, and zinc affects glucose levels and has long been recommended as a diabetes preventive.

The Ceracare blood sugar support supplement also includes 415 milligrams of a proprietary blend. While the Ceracare label does list all of the individual ingredients that make up the formula, it does not list the dosages. That is unfortunate because it could be a deal-breaker for certain individuals.

– Alpha-Lipoic Acid

ALA is an antioxidant, which is a vitamin-like chemical, and is naturally found in many foods. It has a wide range of beneficial effects on the body but is included here largely because it is used to treat high levels of cholesterol and other fats, include the ceramide lipids mentioned earlier in the review.

– Banaba Leaf

The Ceracare formula contains banaba leaf extract because it is an excellent source of corosolic acid. This acid has been shown in clinical studies to lower glucose levels in patients with type 2 diabetes.

– Bitter Melon

Bitter melon behaves similar to insulin and thus lowers blood sugar levels. It also activates the AMPK enzyme, which is integral to the function of the blood glucose metabolism.

– Cayenne

Chili peppers have a storied history in traditional medicine. Cayenne, in particular, is a rich source of capsaicin, which has long been known to reduce glucose levels. There is even active research underway based on the theory that a Type 2 Diabetes cure will be found in the study of various chili peppers.

– Cinnamon

Cinnamon is rich in antioxidants that help you flush toxins from your body. It is also effective in this scenario because it lowers blood sugar levels and increases insulin sensitivity.

– Guggul

This is an extract from a plant that goes by many different names and is native to India. It has long been used in traditional medicine to lower blood sugar levels and to treat diabetes. It is worth noting, however, that scientific research on this extract is currently limited to animals.

– Gymnema Sylvestre

This extract comes from a woody shrub found in tropical forests in Africa, Australia and India. Gymnema sylvestre is believed to have anti-diabetic properties, and there is some clinical research to support this. It has been shown to lower sugar levels and to increased absorption of sugar in the intestines.

– Juniper Berry

The juniper berry is like a blueberry but larger. These berries are nutritional powerhouses and include numerous antioxidants. While research has currently been limited to rats, there is very promising research showing that these berries in a diet reduced the mortality rates among diabetic rats.

– L-Taurine

L-taurine is an amino acid, and it is essential in the process of absorbing fat-soluble vitamins and fats. It also improves blood vessel function, which is very important in diabetics and prediabetics.

– Licorice Root

Licorice is currently being research in a number of clinical studies due to potential not only to reduce glucose levels but restore renal function. Renal function is an assessment of kidney function.

– White Mulberry Leaf

This extract has many medicinal properties and has long been used in traditional medicine. It is featured here because it reduces cholesterol and helps to stabilize blood pressure levels among other things.

– Yarrow

Yarrow is a plant throughout the world and somewhat of a traditional medicine rock star. There is some evidence that yarrow reduces insulin resistance and even serves as an insulin-like substance.

Other Ingredients

Other ingredients include gelatin, which is used for the capsule. It also contains magnesium stearate, microcrystalline cellulose, rice flour and silicon dioxide, which are used as fillers and binders. Note that gelatin is an animal-based product, and Ceracare does not indicate vegetarian or vegan friendliness.

Further details about the Ceracare ingredients can be found here by clicking on this link!

Scientific Evidence Supporting Ceracare

As we do with most of our reviews, we began our Ceracare review with the hopes that the company had organized independent research of its product. It is in our opinion one of the most powerful marketing tools that a supplement company has at its disposal because it increases customer confidence a thousandfold. While Ceracare has not yet organized such research with third parties, it does reference numerous studies on its website. However, if you are interested in reading about these studies, we recommend vetting the individual ingredients using sites like Healthline and WebMD. They provide a wealth of information and talk specifically about how these substances relate to diabetes.

Related Topic: Sugar Balance Reviews: Its Pros and Cons

Potential Negative Side Effects

When it comes to any dietary supplement, which cannot currently be FDA approved, the biggest concern among consumers is whether there are any known side effects. Ceracare is no exception, and we are pleased to inform you that we could not find any known Ceracare side effects. This means that none of the ingredients will cause side effects in the general population. In the case that there are side effects, these are almost always minor, such as headaches, nausea, fatigue and sleeplessness.

You are, of course, an individual, and should evaluate the ingredients list based on your allergies if any. If you are concerned of a potential allergy, then you should consult with your primary physician prior to taking Ceracare. If you are currently taking any medications, then you absolutely should consult with your physicians and pharmacist. It is also important to note that Ceracare is not recommended by its company for use by people under 18 and women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Ceracare Dosage and Long-Term Use

Ceracare recommends that you take one capsule every day. Each bottle holds 30 capsules and thus provides a 30-day supply. The dosage guidelines do suggest that you can take up to two capsules a day without any adverse effects. Based on our experience with numerous supplements, however, we suspect that this is unnecessary and will just be throwing money away for the average person.

The dosage guidelines for Ceracare recommend taking your daily capsule with a glass of water and your evening meal. Taking a supplement with water and a meal is not unusual since it helps to ensure optimal absorption of the nutrients. We believe that Ceracare specifies your evening meal because glucose levels are higher after suppertime meals than they are after breakfast and lunch.

How long it will take for you to see results varies greatly from one person to the next. Many people will experience results within 30 days and most within 60 days. Ceracare does recommend taking the supplement for a minimum period of 90 days. You do not have to continue taking Ceracare after the 90 days, but it is unclear how long the results will last. We are of the mind that if you take Ceracare as a diabetic and have success with it, then you should continue taking it on an ongoing basis.

CeraCare Pricing and Refund Policy

The standard price for the Ceracare diabetes supplement is $69 per bottle. You can purchase the recommended three-month supply at a rate of $59 per bottle. If you are a long-term user of the supplement, then you can get the biggest discount available—$49 per bottle—by purchasing a six-month supply. Shipping is waived for U.S. customers. It varies for international customers.

Ceracare does offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee. You have 60 days from the time you place order to request a refund with no questions asked. You do have to return both the opened and unopened bottles, and no shipping fees will be refunded. This is a decent policy, but we do wish that the refund period was 90 days. The Ceracare makers recommend using the product for 60 days before you make a decision, but the average person considering a refund will probably make that decision by day 45.

Note: This is not a 100% refund. Ceracare reserve the right to withhold a 30% restocking fee.

Click to order Ceracare with an exclusive discount only available here!

CeraCare Customer Reviews

As mentioned earlier in our review, the Ceracare customer reviews found on diabetes forums and social media groups were overwhelmingly positive. These are what initially led to us pursuing our own review. But forum discussions are a bit hard to pin down and quantify. For vetting purposes, we focused on customer reviews that were available through Google and other independent platforms. As much as possible, we tried to limit counted reviews to those associated with verified reviews.

Among this pool, 84 percent of Ceracare reviews indicated that they were satisfied with their purchase. Furthermore, 52 percent indicated that the product had greatly exceeded their expectations. Less than 5 percent made claims about reversing type 2 diabetes, but more than 25 percent indicated that they no longer needed insulin or other medication or were at least able to reduce the amount needed.

Final Thoughts: Is it Worth the Money?

I think any doubts about the product or claims that it is a scam are centered around a single question: Can you really eliminate diabetes using Ceracare? And it is important to note that the Ceracare brand never made this claim. What we do know is that while there is no cure for type 2 diabetes, there is undeniable proof that some people are able to reverse it. Therefore, it is possible that Ceracare could reverse your type 2 diabetes, but we would absolutely not recommend making this purchase with that expectation.

If your expectations are realistic, however, and you are serious about managing your diabetes or prediabetic condition, then there is good reason to believe that Ceracare may be able to help. It will not work for everyone, but it has worked for many, and if someone in my family was dealing with type 2 diabetes, I would absolutely want him or her to try Ceracare to determine if it could be effective.

Get the full benefits of this exciting diabetic and prediabetic treatment by clicking here!

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Does Ceracare Really Work?

Yes. In fact, it is rather hard to dispute that it does work when you consider all of the verified purchasers who love to extoll the virtues of this supplement that has change their lives. But there is also clear evidence that it does not work for everyone, and it is important to note that it may not work for you.

2. Is Ceracare Safe to Take?

Yes. Ceracare is a safe and all-natural product. It is important to note that all of the ingredients are listed on the bottle and that all of them are approved for human consumption by the FDA. Note that the product is not recommend for those under the age of 18 and women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. Anyone taking medications should first consult with their doctors and pharmacist.

3. Does CeraCare Support Blood Sugar Levels?

Yes. Ceracare is designed to support the reduction of your blood sugar levels, and it has proved effective in a wide range of male and female adults who are diabetic or prediabetic.

4. How Does Ceracare Affect Your Blood Sugar?

Ceracare promotes an environment in which the pancreas will secrete more insulin up to its natural limit. It also contains substances that act like insulin. Ceracare also improves blood circulation, and it lowers insulin resistance, which helps to make the insulin you do have more effective.

5. Who Is Ceracare For?

Ceracare is for both diabetics and prediabetics. Most diabetics know who they are since they had serious symptoms that led to them being diagnosed by a doctor. Many people are prediabetic. Some know it, but many do not. Prediabetes—also called borderline diabetes—does not usually have symptoms, which makes it important to have a regular checkup with your doctor. If you are not diabetic or prediabetic, you can take Ceracare, but there are probably better dietary supplements for you.

6. How Do You Get the Best Results from Ceracare?

Take your Ceracare pill every day. It benefits from the accumulation in your system, and inconsistent use of the product can undermine the results. Take your dose just prior to your evening meal and with a glass of water. Take the supplement for a period of at least 90 days. If you are satisfied with the results, then we recommend continued use of the product. Place your next order in advance so that you always have the supplement on hand and do not run the risk of missing a day or multiple days.

7. How Long Does It Take to Get Results?

This varies greatly from person to person. It is possible to see results in a week. Many people will see results within 30 days. Most will see results in 60 days, and some will need the full 90 days.

8. How Do You Get the Lowest Ceracare Price?

Be mindful that Ceracare is only sold through its official website Ceracare.us and no other retailers. The best way to buy Ceracare is to purchase it in bulk because you can lower the price from $69 to $59 or even $49.

9. How Long Will My Purchase Take to Arrive?

Orders to addresses in North America will arrive within five to seven business days. Most customers will receive their orders sooner than that, but be mindful that the pandemic has slowed shipping in general. International orders generally arrive within 10 to 15 business days, but as with any international delivery, it is possible for customs to cause a delay.

10. Do You Have to Make Any Additional Payments?

No. Each purchase is a one-time cost. Ceracare does not currently offer a subscription.

11. Can You Purchase Ceracare Through Amazon or eBay?

No. Ceracare is only sold through its official website, Ceracare.us and has only ever been sold through them. Could that change? Perhaps but it allows Ceracare tight control over the supply chain, which is an important aspect of their quality assurance. This begs the question, why do you see Ceracare products on Amazon?

There are two reasons. The most prevalent is that there are Chinese companies that make knockoff products using stolen branding. The problem with those products is that there is no guarantee what ingredients they contain or even if they are safe at all. The second reason has to do with damaged goods. Sometimes, a batch will be failed by quality assurance or a pallet will get damaged, and in that case, the affected products are intended to be destroyed but are sometimes stolen and then redistributed to small retailers who operate their storefronts through Amazon, eBay and the like. Be mindful that while a genuine product, there is no guarantee that they are still safe for consumption.

12. What If Ceracare Does Not Work?

There is the potential that Ceracare does not work for you, but we argue that it is worth the chance. Let us consider the worst-case scenario for an American. You purchase the three-month supply for $177. About six to seven weeks in, you feel nothing and want a refund. You will be out the $53 restocking fee and the $7 return shipping plus insurance but will get $124 back as your refund.

Interesting Reads:

