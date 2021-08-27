Deputies: Guns and narcotics found during Canyon Country traffic stop

A man was arrested Thursday with a cache of firearms and drugs after a warrant was served at his home following a Canyon Country traffic stop on Tuesday, according to deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The discovery and subsequent arrest stems from a traffic stop due to vehicle code violations near Sierra Highway and Soledad Canyon Road at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Deputies smelled a strong odor of marijuana,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “A search of the suspect resulted in the recovery of a baggie of methamphetamine.”

The JTeam contacted a male found in possession of a high capacity magazine & narcotics during a traffic stop. They also remembered him from a previous narcotics arrest. A search warrant of his home resulted in the recovery of rifles & shotguns. He was also a convicted felon. pic.twitter.com/dETU7FNWER — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) August 26, 2021

Deputies also reportedly discovered a high-capacity magazine in the car, and reported that the suspect’s passenger had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, Arriaga said.

“A J-Team detective put together a warrant for the driver’s home on the 19000 block of Nearbrook Street in Canyon Country,” said Arriaga. “During a search they found several rifles and shotguns, as well as additional methamphetamine.”

The suspect, also identified as a previously convicted felon, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a high-capacity magazine, and possession of a controlled substance.

The passenger in the vehicle was cited with a promise to appear for a future court date and was released on the scene.