Deputies: man arrested on suspicion of domestic assault after returning to scene

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
A man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault after returning to the scene of his alleged crime, where deputies were waiting for him on Friday.  

The arrest stems from a call that deputies responded to on the 24900 block of Pico Canyon Road in Stevenson Ranch regarding a domestic violence incident, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  

“Upon arrival, deputies learned the victim had been physically assaulted by her ex-boyfriend during a verbal argument,” said Arriaga. “During the investigation, a male matching the suspect’s description returned to (the) scene and was detained by deputies.”   

The victim reportedly positively identified the suspect, and during the investigation deputies learned of a previous restraining order that had been placed against the suspect.  

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and violation of a restraining order. 

The victim sustained minor injury and was evaluated by medical personnel on the scene, Arriaga said. 

