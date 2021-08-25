Encore Chorale: Sing for the love of it

The Santa Clarita Encore Chorale performs at its 2019 winter concert. Courtesy Photo /Roberta Kessler
News release 

Santa Clarita Encore Chorale, a nonprofit musical arts program for seniors, invites adults 55 and older to join their fall 2021 semester.  

The choral group offers seniors an opportunity to make music, have fun and exercise some mental and physical muscles. Singers must show that they are fully vaccinated and sing with masks (such as the Broadway Singers or KN95 masks), until such time as the Centers for Disease Control say otherwise.    

This season’s repertoire is a mix of fun and traditional Christmas and Hanukkah songs. The first rehearsal is Friday, Aug. 27, from 4 to 6 p.m., continuing Fridays from September to the concert on Dec. 3.   

Rehearsals and the concert are at the Newhall Church of the Nazarene, 23857 The Old Road (near Calgrove and Interstate 5), in Newhall. A modest semester “tuition” of $150 helps cover costs. The introductory rehearsal is free, with no obligation to join.  

For more details, contact Cheri Walters at 661-313-6526 or [email protected], or Roberta Kessler at 661-296-5085 or [email protected].

