Freeway crash leads to arrest

California Highway Patrol officers closed the left two lanes of the northbound Interstate 5 near Hasley Canyon Road due to a traffic collision, which resulted in the arrest of the driver.

The charges made in the arrest had not been reported as of 9:40 p.m., according CHP officer Peter Nicholson of the CHP Traffic Management Office. A SigAlert or a time estimate for the reopening of the lanes was not available as of this story’s publication.

California Highway Patrol officers interview the occupants of car that crashed on the northbound 5 Freeway near Hasley Canyon Road in Castaic on Saturday, 0814521. Dan Watson/The Signal

He said the Saturday morning crash may have happened when a BMW passed on the right side of a big rig.

“It does not say if it contacted the big rig,” Nicholson said of collision report.

At 8:33 a.m., CHP received an initial report of a black vehicle that had overturned in the center divider, he said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded, but left five minutes after arriving when they determined that there weren’t any life-threatening injuries, according to Supervisor Bernard Peters, a representative for the department.