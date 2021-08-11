Kids learn, create community at skateboarding games event

There was air. There were flips. And yes, there were a few slams, too.

But it was all fun Saturday afternoon at the Ultimate Game of S.K.A.T.E., a rail jam — featuring a variety of skateboarding competitions — and open skate time organized by Santa Clarita businesses Push Skate School and Fitstyle LA.

The youth-oriented event drew dozens of families for an afternoon of skateboarding, music, food and games.

Event organizer Shawn Rennie, center, looks on as Cash Medeiros, left, and Freddy Pulido do Rock Paper Scissors to see which team goes first during the the Game of S.K.A.T.E. event held at Fitstyle L.A. in Santa Clarita on Saturday , 080721. Dan Watson/The Signal

“We’re trying to bring more acknowledgement for the diversity of the sport,” said Jason Lopes, the owner of Fitstyle LA, a gym on Ferry Court.

Lopes, who also skates, said the event was also meant to bring people together to inspire one another and have fun.

“It really is all driven by community,” said Shawn Rennie, owner of Push Skate School. “I think that we’re all kind of reacting off of not being outside as much and that this is a good way for us to get back outside.”

Event organizer Shawn Rennie calls for skateboarders to gather for the Game of S.K.A.T.E. competition to begin, held at Fitstyle L.A. in Santa Clarita on Saturday , 080721. Dan Watson/The Signal

Hitomi Pino, of Santa Clarita, and her family were enjoying the outdoors Saturday. Her two young children, both geared up for skateboarding, have been taking lessons hosted by Push Skate School at the Santa Clarita Skate Park all summer.

“It’s actually very good for both of them to see bigger kids doing more tricks that they’ve never seen,” she said. “They can actually skate with them. It encourages them to learn more.”

Edwin Proano, of Santa Clarita, was with his wife, daughter and son, Jaden, 6, at the event.

Ashton Harris, 9, eats French fries on his skateboard as he waits for the Game of S.K.A.T.E. competition to begin at Fitstyle L.A. in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 080721. Dan Watson/The Signal

“We love the skate community,” he said, noting that he skates, too. “It’s great for the kids.”

Jaden said his favorite part of skating was going down the ramp.

“I feel happy,” he said of his experience on the ramp that day.

Tyler Hassen participates in the the Game of S.K.A.T.E. competition held at Fitstyle L.A. in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 080721. Dan Watson/The Signal

Jaden was skating with Tatiana Petote, 6, of Castaic, who had some small cuts on her knees after a long day of skating.

Sinthia Petote, Tatiana’s mom, said her daughter picked up skating earlier this year.

“Everything is self-taught,” Petote said. “Whatever she does is from watching YouTube videos.”