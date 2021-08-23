Kratom Strains – Find Out The Best Kratom Products

If you’re new to the world of Kratom, then you’ve probably recently discovered just how many strains of this herb there are. This presents a problem for most beginners because, with these many Kratom strains to choose from, it’s incredibly difficult to decide which one would work best for you.

The good news is that it becomes fairly easy to determine the answer to this perplexing problem once you know what each strain is capable of. Some strains have a euphoric and stimulating effect while others have sedative effects and yet others have a numbing effect.

One way to figure out what’s best for you is to try a bunch of different varieties and see what sticks. Or do some research to get an overview of the lay of the land.

We decided to do the legwork for you and with our experience combined with the latest data, we bring you this compendium on the best kratom strains currently available.

Main Kratom Strains

In this post, we’re going to share with you the best-known Kratom strains available today, as well as the effects you can expect to experience from consuming them.

Maeng Da Kratom

Maeng Da Kratom is arguably the most well-known strain in the world because of its stimulant effects. It works very similarly to coffee in that it gives you a boost of energy while improving your overall focus.

Oftentimes it starts out with a feeling of increased confidence which is followed by feelings of euphoria and clarity. It doesn’t take much to experience these effects, but it’s a gradual process.

It’s better to take a small dose, especially in the beginning. This is because once you start out with a moderate or intermediate dose, you risk the chance to experience its sedative effects, when what you really want is to be alert, energized and more active.

It’s important to avoid taking Kratom regularly because similar to coffee, the more often you take it, the higher your tolerance becomes.

There are three types of Maeng Da currently available – namely, white, green and red. However, anecdotal evidence suggests that Red Maeng Da is the more potent of the three.

It’s recommended that you start with a low dose of 1 to 2 grams of Red Maeng Da in the beginning. It’s available in both powder and capsule form.

Indo Kratom

Indonesia Kratom, or Indo Kratom as it’s commonly referred to, contains a lot of the beneficial alkaloids that are associated with Kratom.

This includes hydroxymitragynine and mitragynine. Indo Kratom is mostly utilized for stress and anxiety thanks to its ability to induce deep feelings of relaxation.

It also shows sedative effects and in the right doses, it can be very helpful at overcoming insomnia and other sleeping disorders. Some users have reported that it has an ability to increase libido as well.

When it comes to dosage, it’s best to start Indo Kratom on a moderate dose. But it’s important to avoid overdosing.

Bali Kratom

As the name implies, Bali Kratom hails all the way from Bali. Although it’s one of the slowest growing strains, Bali Kratom is well worth the wait because of its long-lasting and powerful effects.

Although it’s named after Bali, this Kratom strain actually comes from Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia, but is processed in Bali.

Its known effects include mental and physical relaxation. This makes it ideal as a panacea against stress and anxiety, especially after hours.

Similar to the previous strain, Bali Kratom comes in white, green, and red varieties. White Bali Kratom takes the cake as the most popular of these three because of its stability and potency. As always, take the lowest possible dose for the best results.

Malay Kratom

Malay Kratom is a potent strain that grows in Malaysia. Its effects include elevating mood, stimulating the mind, promoting focus, and inducing euphoria.

The effect you experience out of this spectrum depends on the exact dose. For instance, at low doses, Malay Kratom promotes relaxation and it can be stimulating. In higher doses, it takes on a more sedative effect.

Malay Kratom has also been shown to boost energy which makes it ideal to take in order to improve work performance. This Malay strain can also help to alleviate joint pain and stiffness thanks to its ability to soothe the muscles.

For best results, start with a low dose of 1 to 2 grams. Over time, you can increase this dose to 3 to 4 grams depending on your tolerance level.

Sumatra Kratom

Sumatra Kratom grows abundantly in the Sumatra island of Indonesia. This top-quality strain is useful for increasing energy levels and it can induce feelings of relaxation to relieve stress. It comes in red, white and green varieties, and offers a bounty of positive effects.

Many have compared it to Red Maeng Da and it can serve as a great replacement in case you can’t find Maeng Da. It has similar properties that help to calm the nerves, boost mood, relieve stress, and even regulate blood pressure levels.

For best results, it’s recommended that you take this strain in the lowest possible dose. If you do happen to increase the dosage overtime, make sure to never go over 5 grams. You can get it in capsule and powder form.

Kapuas Kratom

Kapuas Kratom is a modified version of a normal type of Kratom strain that comes from Southeast Asia. It’s one of the rarest strains available and it can be difficult to find.

Kapuas Kratom is also known for its stimulating effects and it’s quite similar to coffee. It’s great to take it in preparation for strenuous work that demands a lot of you either mentally or physically, and since its anxiolytic, you may also take it to get rid of chronic pain.

It’s recommended that you start with a dosage of 1 to 4 grams of this strain if you want to get the most out of it.

Borneo Kratom

Borneo Kratom is cultivated in Borneo and it has stimulant abilities. This enables it to increase energy and boost focus. This strain is available in three varieties, namely, white, red, and green vein Borneo Kratom.

Borneo Kratom is mostly suitable for alleviating stress and tiredness. Don’t take it to relieve pain because that’s not what it’s made for.

But, if you want to boost focus and energy levels, then it doesn’t get better than Borneo Kratom. Plus, its effects aren’t only more potent than coffee but they last longer as well.

It’s best to start with a low dosage of 1 to 2 grams and then see how it works.

Thai Kratom

Thai Kratom comes from Thailand and it offers a number of positive benefits. First of all, it’s an analgesic. This means that it helps to alleviate pain and it has stimulant effects as well. Depending on the dose, you might experience sedative effects from consuming this strain.

Although it’s available in green, white, and red strains, red Thai Kratom is the most popular.

Thai Kratom is well-known for alleviating pain and it has stimulant effects as well. It’s very soothing and can increase productivity levels by alleviating chronic pain without any side-effects.

For best results, it’s recommended to start with a low dosage of 0.5 grams to 2 grams at first. You should definitely stick to a moderate dose to avoid developing a tolerance to it.

Conclusion

Well, there you have it! That’s a list of all the different Kratom strains you have available to you and the nuances effects that they can have on the body and the mind.

