Susuana Acquah, of Stevenson Ranch, has been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas. The dean’s list recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester.



Acquah is majoring in engineering technology.



LeTourneau University is a Christian polytechnic university that offers more than 140 undergraduate and graduate degree programs online.