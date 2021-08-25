Local water agency seeks public input on draft groundwater sustainability plan

Members of the public are invited to provide their input on a draft plan for long-term management of the local groundwater basin on Wednesday at the final workshop conducted by the Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency (SCV-GSA).

The workshop is the last opportunity for the public to ask questions and weigh in on issues and proposed projects and management actions designed to protect the basin from overuse.

Work on the Groundwater Sustainability Plan began in 2017 and has involved a groundwater flow model, analysis and input from all user groups who depend on water from the Santa Clara River Valley East Subbasin.

Santa Clarita Valley gets about half of its drinking and agricultural irrigation water from the basin. Without the local resource, water providers would have to purchase water imported from hundreds of miles away.

The meeting is the eighth and final forum prior to a public hearing on the final plan scheduled for Dec. 15. The workshop will be held remotely via Zoom from 4 to 6 p.m. Log-in details and a comment form can be found online at scvgsa.org, along with videos and fact sheets from previous workshops, which focused on topics such as groundwater conditions, sustainable management criteria and groundwater-dependent ecosystems.