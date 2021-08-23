Maeng Da Kratom – Origin – Types and Benefits

The Maeng Da Kratom strain has to be one of – if not – the most famous variety of the plant. This might have something to do with the fact that purists of the plant believe that it’s the purest strain there is.

This strain is also backed by a long track record of success from locals who’ve been using it for centuries to aid in many ailments and as a festive drink meant for different celebrations. This long history of use makes it easier to verify its purity and efficacy for those new to the plant.

But, you have to get Maeng Da Kratom from a reputable source that won't rip you off in the first place.

The Origin of Maeng Da Kratom

Most of the world’s Kratom comes from Thailand. The humid air, the acidic soil which is rich in all the right nutrients make it the perfect place for the Kratom tree to grow. With that said, there are other places with similar conditions where it grows.

Also known as Mitragyna Speciosa in the scientific community, the Kratom plant is part of the coffee plant family and Thai natives have been using it for centuries both for its medicinal and recreational properties.

Since its discovery in the West, the exportation of the Kratom plant has become a key addition to the region’s GDP, who sell it as the Maeng Da Kratom powder.

Types of Maeng Da Kratom

Maeng Da Kratom comes in many different varieties just like the plant itself.

The version you end up with will depend on the supplier or vendor you buy from. Don’t be surprised if you get a white/green one or white/red. But, it’s mostly pure white.

The changes in color are typically caused by combining it with green and red vein Kratom in order to increase the plant’s alkaloid content.

Red Maeng Da

Red Maeng Da is made from a combination of 60% red vein Kratom and 40% white vein kratom powder. It comes from a region known as JongKong in the south of Brunei, Indonesia.

This unique blend has been shown to induce feelings of calm, relaxation and focus. Some people even take it to stay motivated at work or just to power through a really difficult period in life.

It has a smooth taste but because of its potency, we recommend beginners start with a very small dose and increase it over time incrementally based on tolerance levels. We can confidently say that Maeng Da is an endearing strain in that, it tends to stick once you’ve tried it.

Red Veined Kratom is known for its stress-relieving and mood-boosting qualities to help keep you balanced throughout the day. This is mainly thanks to the focus-enhancing aspect of the white vein while the combination of red and white vein kratom makes for feelings of peace and relaxation.

The Red Maeng Da is packed with beneficial alkaloids that promote balance and clarity. That’s why most people take it towards the end of the day. It’s the perfect way to wind down if you feel wound up due to a long and stressful day.

Green Maeng Da

Green Maeng Da contains 80% of the green-veined Kratom and 20% of the white-veined Kratom powder. But, the ratio often depends on the supplier you’re dealing with. Green Maeng Da is freshly picked at its peak by hand from the Bunut region of Indonesia, so you can bet it’s high-quality stuff.

This particular Kratom blend is known for its focus and mood-boosting qualities. That’s why most people will either take it in the morning or to combat that mid-afternoon slump. It tastes smooth and goes perfectly with smoothies or even tea and coffee.

The best part about Green Maeng Da is that it doesn’t have as much of a strong taste as other varieties of the plant so you can easily have it with a glass of water if you like. It’s highly popular for its ability to combat anxiety by lifting the mood and inducing a sense of overall wellness.

Yellow Maeng Da

Yellow Maeng Da is a combination of 20% red vein and 80% white vein kratom powder. It contains a high amount of alkaloids and the leaves are cultivated in a Borneo island known as Kalimantan in Indonesia.

This blend is perfect for Kratom lovers who enjoy White and Red Maeng Da. The white vein aspect of this blend promotes feelings of well-being, while the red vein makes it easier to keep calm when you’re feeling frazzled.

Those who’ve tried this blend say that it can help you to carry out daily activities when you’re feeling overwhelmed, which makes for better work/life balance. It can be taken in the morning or in the afternoon to help you stay focused and on track with your to-do list.

Yellow Maeng Da goes well with tea because you can pour it on hot or cold water and it’ll be fine. However, you can enhance its effects by having it with lemon water. If the blend is too bitter for you, then you can always sweeten it with some agave juice or honey.

Yellow Maeng Da typically comes into a Kratom user’s journey after they’ve tried all the other varieties because it’s a great way to change things up and experience a new interaction.

White Maeng Da

White Maeng Da comes from an Indonesian region known as West Kalimantan located in Brunei. It’s made up of 30% of Green Vein and 70% of White Vein Kratom powder.

The White Maeng Da sold by The Golden Monk Store is sourced from pristine plantations spread across six different parts of this region of Brunei. The powder is made from naturally dried leaves over a period of 4 to 5 hours.

The combination of Green and White Maeng Da is perfect for anyone that wants to improve their overall sense of wellbeing.

Another great quality about White Maeng Da is the fact that it has a beautiful scent and it’s always of high quality. It definitely tastes good when paired with juice and it’s best to take either in the morning or afternoon.

Plantation Maeng Da

Plantation Maeng Da is made according to a unique grafting process, which increases its potency. It’s made from a combination of 30% white vein and 70% of green vein kratom powder. It has a very strong scent that might be too much for some, and the green vein aspect of it is a great mood booster.

Plantation Maeng Da is smooth yet powerful and it’s a great way to add variety to your Kratom routine, especially if you’ve taken other varieties before this one. Otherwise, Plantation Maeng Da is considered to be the best version if you want to add a pep in your step to an otherwise dull routine.

It’s also a great alternative to coffee, but you can always pair it with your coffee or morning smoothie to maximize its effects.

Benefits of Maeng Da Kratom

Maeng Da is a versatile plant that offers a combination of mood and energy boosting qualities. It’s preferably to take most varieties in the morning as a pick me up to get you ready for the day. That’s because it has been shown to increase focus and clarity.

Those who’ve tried it though, show that its effects may differ from user to user, especially in terms of duration. Otherwise, Maeng Da has mostly positive reviews among all the different types of kratom powder.

It’s recommended to take this variety in small to medium dosages in order to get the most out of it. At this dosage, you should expect to experience its stimulating effects and increased focus and productivity.

Based on anecdotal evidence, Maeng Da Kratom shows cognitive enhancement qualities that show up as:

Increased stamina

Increased enthusiasm

Anti-depressant

Promoted feelings of euphoria

Boosts mood

Reduced fatigue when performing mentally taxing tasks

Improves memory and mental function

Improves concentration

Maeng Da can also act as a sedative which is why some people take it to relieve pain and promote relaxation.

What sets Maeng Da Kratom apart from traditional analgesics is the fact that it doesn’t come with the side effects often associated with opiates.

But, it does have one common side effect, which you can decide if it’s positive or negative; it’s a sexual mood and performance enhancer. That’s why it’s commonly referred to as “Pimp Kratom.”

Side Effects

The good news is that we now more about Maeng Da Kratom because it’s one of the most commonly used strains and also the most potent.

So, we know what type of side effects to expect with it, and they’re similar to those caused by a stimulant like coffee.

Some of the most commonly reported side effects include:

Lightheadedness

Stomach issues

Hostility or irritability

Insomnia

Tiredness

Lack of focus

Dizziness

The good news is that the side effects appear to be mild and go away on their own. Your best bet is to keep an eye on the dose and avoid taking high dosages.

Stick to half a dose at first and see how things go. This is one of the best ways to avoid side-effects from taking too much potent Kratom powder.

Recommended Dosage

When it comes to dosing Kratom it all depends on the purity of your Kratom and whether or not it has been combined with other herbs, as well as the method of intake.

Every one’s body reacts differently to Kratom so it’s best to start with the lowest dose which is usually 2 to 3 grams.

This will make it easier for you to gauge your tolerance levels over time, whereas taking too much in the beginning can spoil your tolerance.

If you want to avoid side-effects then you should definitely start with a low dose. You can increase it to a medium dose of 3 to 5grams over time, especially if you’re taking one of the Bali strains.

Conclusion

Maeng Da Kratom is the most popular and potent variety of the herb available. Its effects are well-documented and it has been in use for centuries.

Maeng Da Kratom is the most popular and potent variety of the herb available. Its effects are well-documented and it has been in use for centuries.