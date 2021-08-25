Man arrested in connection to alleged road-rage incident involving a gun

A man was arrested on suspicion of brandishing a firearm at another driver Friday during a road-rage incident in Valencia.

The arrest stemmed from a call regarding a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of McBean Parkway and Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia, according to officials at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“It was reported the driver of a white sedan brandished a firearm at the victim after a road rage incident and was last seen on Bouquet Canyon Road and Newhall Ranch Road,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the station. “Deputies searched the area and located a vehicle matching the suspect’s vehicle description on Choral Drive/Harmony Drive in Valencia.”

While conducting a traffic stop, deputies reportedly found a firearm on the man, according to Arriaga.

“While speaking with the victim, deputies learned, as the victims were entering the intersection of Industry Drive and Commerce Center Drive in Valencia, the suspect entered the intersection, failing to stop at the solid red light to make a turn,” said Arriaga. “The victim/driver was forced to brake in order to avoid collision.”

After the near-collision, the victim and his passengers then proceeded to drive parallel with the suspect along Center Drive and Franklin Drive and that’s when the victims saw the handgun being waved in their direction, they reported.

“The victims contacted law enforcement personnel,” said Arriaga. “The victim positively identified the male as the suspect from the incident during a field show-up.”

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of brandishing a firearm at occupants of a vehicle, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle/public place and carrying a concealed firearm upon a person.

The 26-year-old man from Canyon Country was held in lieu of $80,000 bail.