Man arrested on suspicion of carrying unprescribed narcotics

A man was arrested on suspicion of carrying more than 100 unprescribed oxycodone pills, as well as other drugs and contraband in Castaic on Saturday.

Deputies with the Summer Team of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station made the arrest on the 31500 block of Castaic Road, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“Deputies first contacted the suspect during a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation,” said Arriaga. “As they approached the driver, they saw he had a baggie of narcotics within reach inside the car.”

Inside the vehicle, deputies say they found more than 100 oxycodone pills not prescribed to the suspect, methamphetamine and contraband similar to that used in sales of narcotics, Arriaga said.

The man, identified as a 34-year-old man who gave a post office box at Pine Mountain Club as his home address, was arrested on suspicion of possession of oxycodone for sale and possession of methamphetamine.

He was released the following day on a citation.