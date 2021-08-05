Miracle Sheets Reviews: The Complete Miracle Brand Aloft Sheets Review

After over 300 hours of review on Bedsheets, we came up with Miracle Sheets Reviews –a product of Miracle Brand Aloft Company.

Bedspreads have not seen improvement in years. They are usually serious breeding grounds for bacterias and dust mites of all kinds.

Conventional bath bedsheets sometimes are uncomfortable. This prompted the Miracle Brand to create the first-ever hygienic luxury sheets. These bedsheet features a natural bacteria-fighting silver like structure for healthier skin and neatness. It also has a modern fast drying technology and ultra-absorbency.

Cost and build are the most relevant factors to consider when purchasing Miracle sheet set. The Signature set is relatively less expensive than the Extra Luxe set. Moreover, the smooth sheen and high thread count of the Extra Luxe sheets justifies the higher price for most customers.

Both Miracle Brand sheet sets are made from superior-quality Supima cotton. They also boast of OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certification, which means they are made without injurious chemicals. A distinguishing feature of Miracle sheets is the silver embedded design. The silver is attached to inhibit bacterial growth in the sheets, which may make frequent washing unnecessary.

This feature may appeal to buyers hoping to curtail the time they spend in washing their beddings.

Miracle Sheet Sets guarantees above-average durability, temperature modulation, and comfort. Adhering to Miracle’s care and cleaning instructions will help elongate the lifespan of the sheets.

What are Miracle Bedsheets?

Miracle Bedsheet is the Miracle’s company first-ever hygienic luxury sheets – Miracle Sheets. These bedsheets make use of natural bacteria-fighting silver for a healthier skin and neatness. It also has a modern temperature-moderating fabrics, assuring you of comfortability all night long. No longer will you have a heavy laundry load, bad odour or an unhealthy skin!

Miracle Sheets Review – Features

This Miracle sheets Review contains all the features about this antibacterial bedsheet you need to know.

Strong Antibacterial Properties

Temperature Regulation Technology

Luxurious and strong Supima Cotton

Helps improve skin glow.

3x less laundry workload with Miracle Sheets

Inhibits the Growth of Odor-Generating Bacteria

Saves cost.

Miracle Sheets Reviews -Benefits

These are the advantages a user can derive from using the Miracle Sheets:

•It Saves precious time and Energy: You need not wash the bed sheets frequently. This helps you channel your time to doing other things. It also saves the energy and stress that would have been expenses in many laundrdy.

•It has a therapeutic effect: Resting on a very comfortable mattress/ bed with proper and comfortable beddings/ bed sheets as companions helps promote sound sleep and rest as well as relieves stress.

•It is so comfortable: The Miracle sheets are so comfortable and body friendly. It eliminates sweat and body irritations and is very efficient to use.

•It helps to boost sound sleep: Bedsheets haven’t seen an improvement in years, and they are usually a breeding ground for all types of bacteria and dust mites. Miracle brand has manufactured the first-ever hygienic luxury bed sheets.

These bedsheets make use of natural bacteria-fighting silver for healthier skin and neatness. It also has a modern temperature-regulating fabrics which assures you of comfort all night long.

•No more heavy laundry load: It is self-purifying, thus reducing the amount of time you spend doing laundry.

•Regulates and Adjusts to Temperature: The Miracle sheets have a thermo-regulating feature. This ensures you sleep at a conducive temperature all night long.

Are Miracle Brand Sheets Better Than Traditional Sheets?

Miracle Sheets Traditional Sheets Close to 3x(times) or more Less Laundry More/ Frequent Loads of Laundry Temperature Regulating/Adjusting Feature Encourages Sweats and Stains Healthier and more Glowing Skin Causes Acne (‘bacne’) Anti-Aging components Rough On Skin, encourages ageing Fresh, nice, and Hygienic Dirty and Unclean Odor repellent/ Anti odor Causes Stains, filthiness, and Bad Odors Mite and bacteria Fighting Breeding Ground for Filth, mite, and bacteria

Are Miracle Sheets Any Good?

These questions might be on the minds of lots of persons.

1. Is Miracle Sheets worth their money?

2. Is Miracle Brand a mere scam?

3. Why are people disposing their conventional bed sheets for this one?

Read on to get enlightened the more.

Your Sheets Might be damaging Your Skin – Miracle Sheets

Do you what inhibits in your Bedsheets? Trust us when we tell you that it is not a pretty sight when you look at it with the aid of a microscope. You might be shocked to discover that your Bedsheets harbors more harmful bacterias than a toilet seat.

So, each night after performing your night rituals of washing your face and brushing your teeth, you might as well be tucking yourself in a world of bacteria all in the name of beddings. This bacterium can impale your skin’s immune system and overwhelm your skin with acne and other skin problems.

Conventional bed sheets, if not regularly washed, can as well clog your pores, leading to a worrisome breakout of diseases and other skin infections. Miracle Sheets is built with a superb-quality natural silver infused fibre that fights harmful skin bacterias. Silver-infused sheets not only help improve your skin’s quality and wellness, it also leaves your skin glowing with a nice complexion as well.

3x Less Laundry and Big Savings – Miracle Covers

According to a research carried out by Amerisleep, conventional bedsheets had more bacteria than a bathroom doorknob after just one week of sleeping on them, and in just two weeks, the number multiplied, and the bedsheets had more bacteria than a pet toy. Let’s be real…No one has that luxury of time to wash their Bedsheets regularly!

Each wash does not only come with huge hassles, it is also expensive and the costs add up quickly. Miracle Sheets inhibits 99.9% of bacteria growth owing to its unique natural silver infused fiber technology, thus doing away with the need to wash your bedsheets as much as conventional ones, saving your precious time and resources that would have been expended on laundry supplies, water, and electricity. This is the smartest way to save hundreds and hundreds of dollars per year!

Temperature Regulating Comfort – Miracle Sheets

Night sweats are usually the worst nightmare one could ever have, mostly when you are waking up next to a significant other. It can be quite embarrassing, waking up and feeling like you just bedwetted. It makes your day a hassle. Having your sleep ruined and still grappling with the fact that you have to wash your Bedsheets again can be so annoying.

Miracle sheets natural silver is thermoregulating. This simply means that you sleep at the perfect temperature all through the night. You can enjoy the perfect cooling temperature of Miracle bedsheets and be kept in your wonderland all night long.



Odor Fighting – Miracle Brand Sheets

Spending about ⅓ of your life on your conventional bedsheets can attract some neuseating odors. Humans shed about 15 million skin cells each night. These skin cells provide the perfect breeding ground for bacteria to multiply and trap odors.

The natural silver infused fibers in Miracle Sheets help prevent these odor-causing bacterias. Finally, you can begin your day by smelling fresh and neat, knowing that you slept on the neatest bedsheet ever invented.

Luxury Comfort Without the Price Tag – Miracle Bedsheets

It’s now an open secret that Miracle sheets are fast becoming a staple for high-end Airbnbs and Hotels after getting a lot of attention and admiration all over the internet. Miracle bedsheets are made up of a premium 620-thread count sateen weave that’s made with USA-grown Supima cotton, which is one of the superior-quality cottons in the world.

Many conventional luxury sheets are still being sourced from China and thus come with a huge price tag. Apart from being very costly, these conventional luxury sheets are also not antimicrobial, skin beneficial, nor temperature-regulating – yet a premium is charged for them.

It’s now quite easier and possible than ever to stop spending huge amounts on overhyped and overpriced bedsheets when Miracle Brand is just a fraction of the price with more benefits and results!

Try it 100% Risk Free! – Miracle Beddings

Most luxury bedsheets don’t give room for returns if you are dissatisfied with their bedsheets because the bedsheets have been used. However, this is not the case with Miracle brands.

At Miracle Brand, we make boast to say that our sheets are the worlds most clean, hassle free, hygienic, and comfortable sheets ever made — so if you aren’t 💯% satisfied with your purchase, we will refund all your money with no questions asked! We are quite easy to reach through phone, email, or FB messenger.

Pros of Using the Miracle Sheets

In this Miracle Brand Sheets Review, we covered both the Pros and Cons Miracle Sheets offers against other products:

It is quite affordable.

It is effective and efficient in use

It relieves stress.

It is amazingly comfortable.

It is body friendly.

It is therapeutic.

Three times less laundry: The Miracle Sheet dries twice as fast as a regular or conventional bedsheets and requires just half the laundry.

Temperature Regulating: The natural silver sewn into the fabrics is thermoregulating, this ensures you sleep at the perfect temperature all night long.

Healthier skin: You will no longer sleep on a bacteria-infested bedsheet; and your skin will certainly appreciate you.

There is no foul odor associated with Miracle sheets.

Very comfortable and easy to use, smooth and soft texture, and assures you of freshness for a long time.

There is a 30-night free trial package, and in a situation where you do not like the sheets, you can still return them free of charge and free of any encumbrance after 30 nights. This is to ensure a 100% customer satisfaction.

Cons of Miracle Sheets

It can only be purchased online. This is not really a problem because most products are now purchased online.

Limited Stock available.

Shipping will take longer than usual because of the covid pandemic, but efforts are being put in place to rectify the situation so that a wide range of customers can access the product. In fact, facilities are presently in place and those outside the USA can purchase this product.

While Miracle sheets do not require many Laundries as often as regular sheets, however, they still need to be laundered from time to time.

Although the silver in the fabric helps to inhibit the build-up of bacteria, it however does not eliminate it, as many people think.

How much is Miracle Sheets.

You can purchase the miracle bed sheet even if you are on a budget. If you wish to buy the Miracle bedsheets, you will be given an opportunity to test the product for 30 days, with a few specifications to choose from.

Product Material Weave Price Miracle Sheet Set – Signature Cotton, Silver Fiber Percale $159 Miracle Sheet Set – Extra Luxe Cotton, Silver Fiber Sateen $209

You can also select from the Signature or Extra Luxe style, available in a stone gray or a classic white color.

Here are the available size options and their prices:

Twin: $109 Signature, $159 Extra Luxe

Full: $119 Signature, $169 Extra Luxe

Queen: $129 Signature, $179 Extra Luxe

King: $139 Signature, $189 Extra Luxe

With every purchase, the user is given a fully coordinated and organized set of two pillowcases (one pillowcase for Twin sets), a fitted sheet, and a flat sheet. All of the packages can be bought at full price or split into four, even payments with QuadPay

Where Can I buy Miracle Sheets?

If you want to purchase Miracle Sheets, click on the link below to claim a discount from the official website. All Miracle Brands come with 5 Years Warranty and a 30-Day Customer Satisfaction Guarantee.

Premium 480-thread-count sheets infused with natural silver that prevents 99.9% of bacterial growth.

This set includes 2 pillowcases*, 1 fitted bedsheet, and 1 flat one. *Twin sheet set comes with only 1 pillowcase

Size Guide for Miracle Bed Sheets

Fitted Sheet (W x L x D) Flat Sheet (W x L) Pillowcases (W x L) Twin 39” x 75” x 18″ 71” x 98” 20” x 27” Full 54” x 75” x 18″ 86” x 98” 20” x 27” Queen 60” x 80” x 18″ 94” x 102” 20” x 27” King 76” x 80” x 18″ 112” x 104” 20” x 37”

Size Guide – Miracle Brand

If you’re dissatisfied with our product(s), we’ll make it right! We assure you. Miracle Brand has recorded over 1 million successfully shipped orders, satisfied and happy customers, end to end tracking and reliable customer service.

Miracle Sheets Customers Review

Here are the reviews of some customers about the Miracle bed sheets:

Patricia H. Reviewed from United States: “I am currently using Miracle sheets. It is very comfortable and cooling. And I would recommend it to friends. Need more colours though’.

June V. Reviewed from United States: “The sheets are very nice to feel, it fits the mattresses well. After more than a week of sleeping on them, they still looked crisp and fresh. It was awesome knowing they could stay in bed for extra weeks if I wanted to. Would definitely purchase the Miracle Sheets again”.

Andrea M. Wake Forest, NC Reviewed from United States: “Love! Best Bedspreads ever. So luxurious and soft. I was skeptical about purchasing Miracle Sheets at first, but they actually do what they say. 1 month gone and still no odors. Quite Amazing!”

Isa A. Denver, CO Reviewed from United States: “So far, I am very delighted with the Miracle sheets. It is true, they do not smell or emit odors, so I do not emit a bad smell either. I have been an ardent believer in the effectiveness of silver for combating bacteria, and i think the sheet is just a perfect idea. They are cool and nice to sleep on and are soft and silky to touch. I am very happy to have purchased the Sateen Luxe sheets”.

Andrea A. Dallas, TX: “first off, I would like to say thank you. I absolutely cherish my Miracle sheets. You will just be so comfortable, soft, and cool while using them. It keeps me nice and cool at night, and I love them”. I highly recommend!

Shari B. Derby, NY: “I Love my new miracle sheets. They do not slip off like my old sheets. They are so comfy, and they help keep you cool all night”.5 stars out of 5!

Gina B Reviewed from Canada: “Perfectly cool and comfortable, smooth, and soft to touch. As was assured, it smells fresh for a long time. I wake up more rested. Superb!!”

Louise C: “I had to just get used to the feel. Feels better after the first wash. I love the sheets! And I am definitely going to try the towels next”.

Lucien: I was searching for a basic sheet set that was of great quality and that is exactly what I got! The sheets are soft and made from great material. The pillow covers are perfectly fitted, and the pockets allow your pillow to be fully covered and not sneak out after use.

Mike: Super! soft and nice, keeps me cool all night!

I splurged on other sheets before making an order for the Miracle bed sheets and I couldn’t have been happier. They are quite awesome and one of the best luxury bed sheets I’ve ever had. I read a quite number of reviews on other sites about them and they are just on point. Very silky soft, they never appear wrinkly. It is an amazing product you should purchase.

Kim Kleehammer: These sheets are so good that I had to make them a Christmas gift for all members of my family and friends. I think it’s a bit of a splurge because of the cost, but it is worth it and is really nice to be given to someone.

I love the quality of these sheets, the feel and texture, and the fact that I don’t overheat during the night and my being an anti-germ advocate. I like the fact that they are antimicrobial and hypoallergenic. I changed the bedding in all of the rooms in my house, even in the guestroom to the Miracle Sheets, and will never go back to the conventional plastic-like polyester sheets that make me sweat.

Patrick Walsh: I definitely love these sheets! At first, I found it hard to believe this antimicrobial silver thing, but I had struggles with acne, so I decided to give it a try. They have obviously helped in keeping my skin clearer since I started using them!

I know they say you need not wash them very often, but I wash mine at least every 2 weeks simply because of my skin and my doctor’s recommendation so this might be it. But I did that with all the other conventional sheets and my acne did not disappear, so I do think these Miracle brand sheets works perfectly. I like material texture too, how it makes me feel like someone in a luxury hotel.

Karen O’Donnell: Planning on purchasing Miracle Brand Sheets again!

I purchased these for my boyfriend who complains often of allergies and needs a “change of sheets”. Fantastically, being a nurse that is well acquainted with the antibacterial benefits of silver, I knew this would appeal to him. He was marveled!

Whether it is psychosomatic or not I cannot certainly say, but he is sneezes and coughs less when lying down to go to sleep and is certainly less congested. He also enjoys the fact that the sheets are quite “temperate”, as they do not make him too hot or too cold. I purchased the first set for him, and he is planning on buying a second.

Dkay: Hotel vibes! You know that feeling when you lay on a hotel bed and how crispy smooth it feels? These bring the same thrills! My skin is highly sensitive, and I have bad reactions to dust mites, so I have to launder my beddings every week, and in some cases, more than once a week… I haven’t had any outbreaks so far with these sheets and they are incredibly soft to touch.

Tracey T: “These towels are comfortable and strong. They absorb well as stated, and they still do a perfectly good job of preventing bacteria/odors. In summary, I am pleased with my purchase.

Many online Miracle sheets Review confirms that this Aloft Hygienic Bedsheets are good, and worth your money. Plus it comes with a 30 Days Guarantee!

Frequently Asked Questions About Miracle Sheets Reviews

After interviewing a lot of customers, we were able to gather the frequently asked questions Miracle Sheets Reviews.

What is the difference between signature and Extra Luxe?

Our signature sheets are tailored with a percale weave to keep you fresh and cool all through the night. Our Extra Luxe sheets are tailored with a sateen weave for an ultra-luxurious silky feel.

What are Miracle Sheets made of?

Our beddings are made of 95% high-quality Supima cotton and 5% antibacterial, pure, and natural silver that kills 99% of bacteria

Does Miracle Hygienic Sheets have strong chemicals?

Practically, all our products are OEKO-Tex certified which simply means that they are free from any harmful chemicals

Who Is the Manufacturer of the Miracle Brand Sheets?

The Miracle Brand manufactures this particular sheet. The company has been in existence for about 20 years with this type of business. The workers in the company are highly skilled and they perform their tasks with sincerity.

What Is the Advantage of the Miracle Sheets?

This particular sheet tilts in your favor more especially at night when you are in your bed. It never gets oily and smelly within a short period. It fights against disease causing germs and bacteria, as a result of which no growth of bacteria is allowed in it. It is perfect for skin glowing, and it also self-purifies.

How does the return policy work? (Miracle Aloft Sheets Review)

You have a maximum of 30 days after the product has been delivered to return it, even if it has been used! To initiate a return process, you can simply email us at [email protected] and we will send you the instructions with regards to where you can obtain your shipping label.

How often does the Miracle sheets have to be washed compared to regular sheets?

Conventional sheets must be washed weekly. However, doing such horrendous task on a regular basis can be time-consuming for most people. That is why we offer antibacterial beddings that can be washed 3x times less often than the conventional ones while helping you save time and keep clean.

Closing Thoughts – Miracle Brand Sheets Reviews

Overall, the Miracle Brand Sheets Reviews has a rating of 4.9 out of 5.o stars by customers in terms of effectiveness. If you are in need of Bedspread that offers fight odors, promotes healthy skin, and a soft cotton, Miracle sheets may just be for you.

When I flash back on when I used to wash my sheets once a week, or even less, I crazily imagine how much dirt and bacteria I had probably caked in onto my clean body with conventional bedsheets.



I love the fact that I can reuse my towels now and it feels fresh like I just pulled them out of the drier. My morning showers prepares me for my entire day. If I have a good bath/shower (accompanied by a good cup of joe), then the rest of my day is super amazing!

Since I began using Miracle sheets, I must admit that I have had the perfect start to my mornings. I gotta admit… I’m immensely hooked on these luxury silver-infused sheets. As a matter of fact, my friends who stayed at the Airbnb are also now obsessed with these towels!



Before I arrived home, I placed orders for some Miracle Towels, one for each bathroom in my house, lol! Even after few months of using these towels, I still feel a nice, hydrated glow in my skin. I can’t recall the last time I got out of the shower, dried off, and looked this young, succulent and refreshed in my entire adult life.

Miracle brand sheets are practically the same price, if not cheaper than traditional sheets, and the benefits are life transforming. I needed something that would help me sleep better and wake up feeling revitalized, and Miracle sheets was just the answer.

I have never had sheets that made me feel like I was sleeping on a nice cool cloud until now. Sure, my back acne now looks better, and I do less laundry. However, the biggest reason why I strongly recommend these sheets is that I need not worry about the germs and bacteria that I track right back into my bed every day. That alone helps me sleep much better than ever! Say no to excessive laundry loads, bad body odours and unhealthy skin!

