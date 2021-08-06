“Moments of Zen” comes to Santa Clarita City Hall

The city of Santa Clarita started Monday hosting “Moments of Zen” as its latest art exhibition at City Hall. Residents can peruse the artwork through Oct. 1 during normal operating hours.

A two-hour reception will be held to celebrate and discuss the new artwork on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 6 p.m.

The “Moments of Zen” theme is inspired by the 2020 social media movement #MuseumMomentsofZen. A total of 31 artists will showcase 41 pieces of art that express feelings of peace, clarity and Zen. The exhibited artwork is intended to stir these same feelings amongst the audience. The gallery is available in-person or online at https://bit.ly/2Wq6jDP.

One featured artist, Brian McClean, hopes to provide healing through his photographs showcased in the gallery. Art pieces within the show range from a peaceful walk through nature to quiet photographic scenes and individuals having a moment of reflection.

To learn more about this art exhibit, please contact Sydney Adam at [email protected] For details regarding other City art exhibits, receptions and art opportunities, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com.