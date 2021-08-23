Multiple vehicles involved in Canyon Country crash; no persons trapped

First responders were called to a crash in Canyon Country where at least two vehicles were involved in a traffic collision that resulted in no persons being trapped, but a single truck rolled over onto its side on Monday.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department said that they had received the call at approximately 12:13 p.m. near Collins Road and Gregory Lane.

“Per sheriff’s (deputies), it was two to three vehicles involved,” said Franklin Lopez, a spokesman for the Fire Department. “No persons were trapped.”

Despite the original call saying that someone was in need of help inside the vehicle, they had been able to self-extricate themselves, according to initial reports.

The number of injuries, if any, was unknown as of the publication of this article.