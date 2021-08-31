Santa Clarita football week 2 round-up

By Ryan Menzie

Signal Sports Writer

Another week of football is in the books for the high schools of the Santa Clarita Valley. Here are the results the week two matchups:

West Ranch beats Buena 45-31

The West Ranch Wildcats came up with their first win in their first home game of the season against the Buena Bulldogs on Friday. Wildcats quarterback Ryan Staub led the Wildcats with 286 yards of total offense and five total touchdowns (three pass, two rush).

“We made the plays we had to,” said Wildcats head coach Chris Varner. “Coming off a loss like last week, it was tough one. We got to finish third down conversions and we can’t do that.”

The Wildcats will look to keep their win streak going against Antelope Valley on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Antelope Valley High School.

Saugus beats Moorpark 50-0

The blowout victory for the Saugus Centurions came against the Moorpark Musketeers on Friday, keeping them perfect on the season so far and winning their last eight games in a row. Centurions quarterback Sebastian Dallaire finished the day with 286 yards of total offense to go along with his four total touchdowns (one pass, three rush).

The defensive side remained much the same, with junior linebacker Dylan Hampsten leading the way with three and a half sacks and junior linebacker Matthew Stirtwalt right behind with three sacks of his own.

The Centurions will look to get to nine wins in a row against Camarillo on Friday at 7 p.m. at College of the Canyons.

Golden Valley beats Burbank 35-14

The Golden Valley Grizzlies won their first game of the season on the road against the Burbank Bulldogs on Friday. On the offensive side, Grizzlies quarterback Jaxson Miner finished the day with 171 passing yards and two touchdowns and ran for one touchdown. Running back Jared Giles finished the day with 102 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, cornerback Chris Melkonian finished the day with two interceptions.

“It was first game stuff. We made a few mistakes but nothing we can’t clean up this week,” said Grizzlies head coach Dan Kelley. “We need to learn from our mistakes, celebrate what we did well and capitalize on our opponents’ mistakes.”

The Grizzlies’ next game was scheduled against the Quartz Hill Royals, but has been cancelled due to a COVID-19 issue. The Grizzlies’ next game is still waiting to be determined.

Hart beats Granada Hills Charter 61-12

The Hart Indians mustered up their first win of the season with a strong victory against the Granada Hills Charter Highlanders on Friday. The Indians opened the gates with an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on the first play of the game. They ended the first half up 40-0.

Hart runningback Donovan Dunn (5) stiff-arms Granada Hills defender Alfredo Luna (11) at College of the Canyons on Friday, 082721. Dan Watson/The Signal

Indians quarterback Tim Larkins finished the day with four passing touchdowns and running back Donovan Dunn finished the day with three rushing touchdowns.

The Indians will look to keep their momentum going against Moorpark, which lost 50-0 against Saugus, on Friday at 7 p.m. at Moorpark High School.

Canyon loses to St. Genevieve 28-0

The Canyon Cowboys suffered their first loss in their first game of the season to the St. Genevieve Valiants on Friday. The Valiants’ rushing game proved to be too much for the Cowboys, finishing with three rushing touchdowns as a team on the day.

The Cowboys will look to get their first win of the season against Royal High School on Friday at 7 p.m. at Royal High School.

Trinity beats Duarte 64-0

The Trinity Knights went on the road and defeated the Duarte Falcons 64-0 on Saturday. Only a minute into the game, Trinity scored on its first possession, after Tanner Moore forced a fumble that was recovered by Evan Hackett on the Knights’ 2-yard line.

The Knights’ defense was led by Moore, who recovered two more fumbles and had a sack, and AJ Horning, who forced a fumble that was recovered by Tyler Backman. The Trinity offense had a balanced attack, as senior quarterback Wil Jackson ran for an 11-yard touchdown and threw for two more — a 4-yard pass to Lucas Mendoza and a 7-yard strike to Sam Robertson.

Trinity will look to keep its momentum against South Gate on Friday at 7 p.m. at Trinity Classical Academy.

— Trinity summary contributed by head coach Mike Parrinello.

Valencia game canceled, SCCS opener Thursday

Valencia had its first game of the season cancelled against Quartz Hill due to a COVID-19 issue and is scheduled to play its first game vs. Notre Dame on Friday at 7 p.m. at Valencia High School.

Santa Clarita Christian School is scheduled to open up its season Thursday at 6 p.m. at Flintridge Prep.