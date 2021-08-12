Santa Paula Art Museum hosts online auction



Twenty-one works of art by local artists will soon be up for grabs during the Santa Paula Art Museum’s online Fine Art Auction Fundraiser.

Online bidding will open Monday, Aug. 16, and will close Sunday, Aug. 29, at 4 p.m.



The museum’s annual Fine Art Auction is the nonprofit’s biggest fundraiser each year. All proceeds raised from the event will benefit the Santa Paula Art Museum and the thousands of children, families and adults that the museum serves through its educational programs every year.



You can bid online for your chance to take home artworks by historical artists like Jessie Arms Botke, and contemporary pieces. preregister to bid online at www.bidsquare.com/auction-house.santa-paula-art-museum.

