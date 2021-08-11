Saugus power outage impacts over 1,600 homes

Two hours after a Wednesday morning power outage impacted 1,628 customers in Saugus, 632 customers remain without power.

The outage boundaries extended from Photoflash Road in the north to Dockweiler Drive in the south, and Karie Lane in the east to Arch Street in the west as of 9:45 a.m., according to Southern California Edison spokeswoman Diane Castro.

The outage’s original western boundary extended to Wiley Canyon Road.

Castro said the cause of the outage is under investigation by Southern California Edison.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to an electrical vault fire at 8:03 a.m. Wednesday at the 22000 block of Parvin Drive, near the center of impacted area.

The engine on scene reported that “a piece of vault … came up off the ground,” according to Franklin Lopez, a representative with the department public information office.

Lopez said firefighters departed the scene at 8:23 after Southern California Edison crews arrived.

On July 29, a power outage in Saugus impacted 2,420 customers.

This is a developing story.