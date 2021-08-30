SENSES block parties return to Main Street

Following a year of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Santa Clarita’s SENSES block parties returned to Main Street in Old Town Newhall on Aug. 19, with a ‘Sports of All Sorts’-themed block party, featuring a smorgasbord of games and activities.

In August, September and October, residents can enjoy live music, food trucks and themed activities in a festive, adult setting.

Take a trip to Downtown Las Vegas as Old Town Newhall transforms into Fremont Street at 7 p.m. Sept. 16. Try your luck at outdoor casino games and enjoy live entertainment, iconic Vegas thrills and adult beverages from the on-street bar.

Stroll down Scarecrow Alley at the Harvest Festival on Oct. 21, also beginning at 7 p.m. Enter the scarecrow decorating contest for a chance to win a prize or spice things up with a game of pumpkin bowling and a cup of cider.

For more information about the SENSES block parties, visit the city of Santa Clarita Events page on Facebook.