Smoke from northern California fires seen in SCV

Smoke from wildfires burning in Central and Northern California, including the second-largest wildfire in California history 450 miles away, reached the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend.

Of the 11 major wildfires burning across that state that were bringing smoke to the SCV was the Dixie Fire, which had burned more than 463,000 acres through Northern California and destroyed more than 400 homes and commercial buildings as of Sunday, according to CalFire.

The blaze has been active for 25 days and is burning in four counties, including Plumas, Butte, Lassen and Tehama.

Smoke could be seen — and smelled — on the horizon in the SCV over the weekend, which National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Hall said was due to the large number of fires burning north of the SCV.

“There’s quite a bit of smoke from the Dixie Fire … it’s just putting out so much smoke,” Hall said.

It was smoke that was pushed out to sea by the winds that had wrapped around and come down into Southern California, Hall explained.

The air quality in parts of the SCV was reportedly “unhealthy for sensitive groups” Sunday, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

Residents who smell smoke or see ash due to a wildfire should limit their exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed or seeking alternate shelter, avoiding vigorous physical activity and keeping pets indoors.