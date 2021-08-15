Spectrum sells Valencia industrial/office space for $1.8 million

Spectrum Commercial Real Estate Inc. announced recently the sale of an approximately 6,640-square-foot industrial/office condo in Valencia for $1.8 million.

Matt Sreden, vice president of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate Inc., represented the buyer, according to a news release from Spectrum.

This is the buyer’s third acquisition within the business park in recent years, and they plan on converting the property into high-end professional executive office suites, per the release.

The building, located at 28338 Constellation Road, D-1, Unit 900, is a high-image, Class-A industrial/office condominium complex located in Rye Canyon Pointe.

The property was built within a master-planned business park in 2006, with approximately 75% office configuration.

Rye Canyon Pointe is within minutes of Valencia Town Center amenities, among others, and provides easy access to nearby freeways in and out of the SCV, the release stated.