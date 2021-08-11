‘Suspect down’ in deputy-involved shooting near Templin Highway

By Caleb Lunetta & Emily Alvarenga

Signal Senior Staff Writers

A suspect was reportedly wounded during a deputy-involved shooting north of Templin Highway on Wednesday, according to law enforcement officials.

Deputy Trina Schrader, of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, confirmed on Wednesday that there had been a report of a deputy-involved shooting at the Whitaker brake check area off the southbound side of Interstate 5, near Vista Del Lago, at approximately 12:15 p.m.

No information was readily available on the circumstances surrounding the incident due to an active investigation as of the publication of this story, according to SIB officials.

Law enforcement personnel responded to a deputy-involved shooting on Interstate 5 near Templin Highway on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Courtesy of Austin Dave

Law enforcement officials confirmed at 12:35 p.m. that one suspect was down at the scene.

“One suspect is down, and all deputies are accounted for,” said Law Enforcement Tech Einer Rivera, a spokesman with SIB.

Law enforcement personnel responded to a deputy-involved shooting on Interstate 5 near Templin Highway on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal

Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Copter 21 was also called to the scene for a reported gunshot wound at 12:22 p.m., according to Supervisor Franklin Lopez.

“Per sheriff’s (deputies) on (the) scene, (it’s the) suspect,” Lopez said.

Law enforcement personnel responded to a deputy-involved shooting on Interstate 5 near Templin Highway on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal

The status of the suspect was unknown as of the publication of this article, though witnesses on the scene could see CPR being administered.

Traffic delays were expected in the area as first responders worked to clear the scene, with California Highway Patrol officers shutting down southbound lanes north of Templin Highway, near Vista Del Lago, for an unknown duration due to the incident. The northbound side was also temporarily shut down so that the helicopter could land.

Law enforcement personnel shut down traffic on Interstate 5 due to a deputy-involved shooting near Templin Highway on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal

“We are assisting with scene safety and traffic control,” said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman of the CHP Newhall-Area Office. “The northbound lanes will be briefly shut down for that, and then reopened.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.