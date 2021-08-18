Trio of SCV students named to Whitworth honor roll

Three local undergraduate students have achieved provost’s honor roll status for the spring 2021 semester at Whitworth University in Spokane, Washington. To be named to the list, undergraduate students must maintain a grade-point average of 3.75 or better during the semester.



Emma Cunningham, of Santa Clarita, and Jessica Deegan and Kaycie Priske, both of Valencia, were named to the honor roll for spring 2021.



Whitworth is a private, liberal arts university affiliated with the Presbyterian church. The university, which has an enrollment of more than 3,000 students, offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs.